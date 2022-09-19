Prairie Dancer runs rivals ragged at Listowel

A positive ride by JJ Slevin reaped reward in the featured Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle as his mount, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Prairie Dancer, ran his rivals into submission.

More than a little encouragement was required to get his mount to the front before the first flight but once there Slevin was able to dictate matters.

The gelding showed a tendency to hang to his right but he moved quite well through the race and when asked for maximum effort on the turn for home, he quickly had all of his rivals in trouble. Man O Work stayed on from out of the pack to move into second place, but the leader is as tough as teak and raced to the line to win with quite a bit to spare.

For the four-year-old who made his hurdling debut in November, this was a 12th outing over obstacles and a fourth win to add to a fine third-place finish in the Galway Hurdle.

“He’s a hardy horse and once he can get away and once he can get a bit of a breather about four furlongs down, it takes a fair one to get to him,” said Slevin. “He’s a great horse for the yard. I wasn’t listening and I wasn’t waiting (for those behind).

“There was only one thing on my mind: To send him forward again. He’s that sort of horse if something was to come to him, he could go from going very well to having not a whole lot left, so I was conscious to keep him going.

“I don't know what the plan is, but he’s been a great horse for the boys. He owes no-one anything at this stage.”

As trainer Eoin McCarthy admitted following Well Funded’s victory in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, there is now an expectation and a pressure on him to get amongst the winners, not only at his local meeting.

While this was quite an eventful race, in which leader Contrapposto unseated two out and the loose horse hampered the new leader and eventual runner-up Sequoiaspirit, McCarthy deserved a change of luck following three runners-up and a third-place finisher here on Sunday. It was a more significant success for local jockey Brendan Lyons, 24, as this was his first track winner.

“I’m delighted for the owner,” said McCarthy. “Sean has been a big supporter of mine for the last year and a half. When she came first, she came off the Flat and she was such a good work horse, I blew her out of all proportion, so I’m delighted I got her head in front.

“And I’m delighted for Brendan. He was with me a few years before he left to do his own thing. He had two point-to-point winners for me, and he re-joined us a couple of weeks ago. Nice to get him back on board and hopefully it’ll go forward from here.”

Tuesday began just as most of Monday had gone: With a winner for Willie Mullins. Carrigmoorna Queen was the one to oblige this time, in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Paul Townend’s mount had just edged ahead when jumping across Gaoth Chuil at the second-last, and that one fell, leaving her clear once more. Kilbunny Pontic made late gains but Carrigmoorna Queen, who won a bumper in Galway, kept going to ensure a winning start to her jumping career.

Mullins and Townend doubled up when Adamantly Chosen made a winning debut over fences in the John F McGuire Beginners’ Chase. Easy to back in light of support for Grand Roi, he jumped right on occasion but moved strongly through the race and picked up well to go clear in the closing stages for a more than satisfactory start to his chasing career.

Elle Perfecta, who won a maiden hurdle in Bellewstown before finishing a close sixth in a listed novice hurdle at Galway, resumed winning ways in the Kevin’s Bar Listowel/Exchange Inn Ballybunion Handicap Hurdle. Starting off on a mark of 114, she travelled well, got herself out of a tight spot on the turn for home, and picked up well to beat veteran Snugsborough Benny by a length and a half.

Bumper winner John Cannon got off the mark over timber at the ninth time of asking when running out an easy winner of the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle. Providing former two-time champion apprentice Connor King with his first winner over jumps in Ireland, Joe Murphy’s horse was keen through the race but ultimately different class as he eased clear in the closing stages for a much-deserved breakthrough.

In the shape of My Gaffer, John Ryan has a promising sort on his hands. Runner-up on his first two starts in bumpers, he made it third time lucky under a positive ride by Harry Swan in the Erik Browne Memorial Bumper which brought the day’s action to a close. Favourite Bukhill was too keen to do himself justice, and when But What and Volantis challenged in the straight, the winner found plenty to keep them at bay.