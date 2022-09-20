Listowel tips: Self Belief can strike for Willie McCreery

The Listed Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes is the feature on Tuesday afternoon’s Flat programme in Listowel and Self Belief can give Willie McCreery a third win in six runnings of the race.

The three-year-old gelding made his racing debut in late June and, having been slow from the stalls, stayed on stoutly to make a winning start. That form looks particularly good now as the runner-up, Paris Peacock, has since won a Listed contest and a Group 3 race.

Following the victory, McCreery commented that the one-mile trip was “a bit short for him” and while this is just a furlong longer, it is a help. His debut experience will also stand to him and from a decent draw he can race prominently and follow up his impressive debut success.

Karkiyna appeals as an each-way appeal alternative. Johnny Murtagh’s Aga Khan filly ran a super race in defeat in the Listed Corrib Stakes at the Galway Festival and followed up with a fine effort in fifth behind Charterhouse, who re-opposes, in the Listed Ruby Stakes at the August meeting in Killarney.

On the latter occasion, she was never able to land a blow but stayed on to good effect to be beaten a little more than three lengths. That run suggested it would be worth trying a longer trip with her, and this nine-furlong race looks ideal. While she may need a little luck in running from her wide draw, she can come through late to play a part. Charterhouse was impressive in Killarney and is also respected.

Gambe Veloci can make it third time lucky by taking the Jet, Peggy & Eamonn O’Carroll Memorial Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s gelding has had an interesting start to his career, having not raced at two and then got upset in stalls when set to make his debut in a claimer in June.

He was on best behaviour when finally making his debut, last month at Leopardstown, and ran a super race to push Only to a length and three quarters. Favourite to go one place better next time out, at Cork, he was caught in midfield for much of the trip and his finishing effort came too late.

The drop back to seven furlongs is not ideal, but the same could be said of chief rival Prophets Voice. The latter will sport blinkers for the first time and is likely to try to make every yard of the running, but in this smaller field the selection can keep tabs on him early and get on top late.