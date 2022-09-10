Billy Lee steers Pearls Galore home in Matron Stakes

Billy Lee is vying for the lead in the jockeys’ championship and his winning ride aboard the Paddy Twomey-trained Pearls Galore in the Group 1 Coolmore America Justify Matron Stakes was the perfect example of the Tipperary jockey right at the top of his game.

The mare was runner-up in the race in 2021 but there were a couple of question marks about her current form following defeats in The Curragh and at Deauville. However, Twomey, who has emerged as a leading light in the training ranks over the past few seasons, remained determined that his charge could and would make her mark at the top level.

Lee took the race by the scruff of the neck, choosing to make the running ahead of Saffron Beach, behind whom she finished fifth in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville on her previous outing. The latter followed her through the early stages, while Chris Hayes, aboard market leader Homeless Songs, had his eye on the leaders throughout.

Supporters of Pearls Galore may have felt she was setting up the race for the pursuers, but Lee had different ideas. Winding it up from the front, he went for maximum effort from the furlong marker and the mare responded by galloping strongly through the line. Saffron Beach kept going to finish second, with Tenebrism in third, and Homeless Songs, returning from an absence, staying on again close home to hold fourth place.

“The aim was to win a Group 1, and she’s done it,” said a delighted Twomey. “She’s been in good form at home, and I said to Billy that we’d put the cheekpieces on her today. France didn’t work out the last day and we came out of it disappointed but not too upset. I wouldn’t have liked that to have been what she was judged on ultimately.

“This is more her jazz, with ease in the ground, and the race of her life was in this race last year. I knew she was in good form, and I said to Billy ‘we have the cheekpieces on, and I don’t think we should be taking her back’ and it worked. She has the ability to travel at a high pace and to burn off horses, and that’s her true running there.”

Of the winning rider, who has been an important part of the Twomey success story of recent seasons, he added: “He’s a very good talent, he always has been and he’s getting the credit he deserves this year, and I hope it goes from strength to strength for him because he’s a wonderful rider.”