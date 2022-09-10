Luxembourg gives Aidan O'Brien 11th Champion Stakes win

Luxembourg’s career is very much back on track after the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt emerged victorious from a thrilling renewal of the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, the feature race on day one of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Giving his trainer an eleventh win in the race and his rider, Ryan Moore, a fourth, he engaged in a late buckle with one of the two French raiders, Onesto, and was not found wanting in battle.

A juvenile year which began with victory in Killarney and carried on with victories in The Curragh and Doncaster, promised so much for the colt’s classic season but best laid plan went awry.

On his seasonal debut, in the Newmarket 2000 Guineas, he stumbled early and, in the circumstances, did well to finish third behind Coroebus. The Epsom Derby was seen as the ideal place for redemption but he sustained an injury at home and was forced to bypass that intended engagement.

His return, in the Royal Whip Stakes, was successful but underwhelming but O’Brien insisted there would be much more to come from the imposing sort.

How right he was as the Camelot colt pitched into this race, which included the winners of two French Derbys, an Eclipse, a Grand Prix de Paris, a Tattersalls Gold Cup, a Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, a Dubai Sheema Classic and a Juddmonte International, and belied his relative inexperience at the top level to trump the lot.

Held up in midfield as stablemate Stone Age set the tempo, he moved nicely into the straight and made steady progress to challenge Onesto over a furlong out. The latter looked as though he may be shading the verdict for much of the final furlong, but Luxembourg was not to be denied and he dug deep to forge half a length clear in the final strides.

Uneasy market leader Vadeni raced a long way off the pace for much of the trip and his rider chose the daring route along the inside in the straight. He made steady late progress but didn’t enjoy the clearest of runs and had to settle for third place.

“It was unbelievable from the team,” said O’Brien. “Ryan gave him an incredible ride. We felt going to The Curragh (for the Royal Whip Stakes) that he was only ready for a racecourse gallop, but we felt he couldn’t come here unless he had a race, and that was why we were so happy with him at The Curragh.

“He had 20 to 30 percent to improve from The Curragh, and you usually don’t run a horse in a Group race like that. The plan and the dream was that we had mapped out three races for him if we got him back. If we could get him to The Curragh then we could get him here, and if we came here, we could go to the Arc.

“In all credit to the horse, we set him a fair stiff task.

“We didn’t think we’d get him to The Curragh, but we had to push for it. It’s brilliant when it happens, but he’s obviously a very good horse. We saw him last year, what he did, and for us, what he did in the Guineas, he had to be a little bit different.

“And then we were dreaming of Epsom and then coming back to The Curragh, but that went out the window.”

The mid-season labour paid off handsomely today and Longchamp is next on the horizon, where he could bid to give O’Brien a third win in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, having won the race with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016.

“That’s what we were thinking and hoping and dreaming of,” O’Brien revealed. “Hopefully he comes back and is okay after today.

“There’s every chance he could be (even better over a mile and a half). He wasn’t surrendering today. His head was in the cooker a long way up that straight and he didn’t stop. Ryan was very impressed. Ryan is not an optimist by nature, so usually if he’s a little bit impressed, it will do.”