Success for Aidan O'Brien with Auguste Rodin

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore opened their account on Longines Irish Champions Weekend when claiming the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes with the impressive Auguste Rodin at Leopardstown.

The son of Deep Impact showed real resilience in the closing stages to complement his maiden victory at Naas in July and see off the Joseph O’Brien-trained Caroline Street by a length and a half.

“He’s a horse with a lot of quality,” said the victorious trainer. “He’s just back off his break but will come forward plenty from it. He’s a good traveller, lovely mover, will appreciate nice ground when he gets it. He was a little bit idle when he got there but delighted with him.”

“Ryan said he probably had to go a little bit earlier than he wanted but he’s very happy with him.” It seemed hard to split the winner with his Ballydoyle stable companion Tower Of London beforehand but O’Brien explained that the winner was slightly more forward.

“At home he knew more than the other horse,” O’Brien continued. “Ideally, we would have preferred to take our time a little bit more with the other horse but there was gonna be no pace. Something had to go, to go with some sensible gallop and it probably didn’t really suit him doing that.”

Charlie and Mark Johnston enjoyed the first British-based success of the weekend as I’m A Gambler and Tom Marquand roared to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Sovereign Path Handicap.

The lion’s share of the €150,000 went to the Johnston father and son training partnership with the three-year-old gelding by No Nay Never returning to winning ways having been always prominent and taking up the lead inside the final furlong.

It was a British-based 1-2 with Safe Voyage a half-length back in second for John Quinn, while the Ado McGuinness-trained Current Option took the bronze medal on this occasion.

Marquand was enjoying a maiden success at the Foxrock venue.

“I’m getting a bit lucky at these Irish tracks and having a bit of luck first (day) round,” noted the winning rider, referring to also winning at The Curragh on his first visit earlier this year.

“We’d a great draw. This fella was nice and relaxed in behind the lead. He hadn’t gone too hard and just got that gun run through when we needed it.

“To me it didn’t ride too soft. We’ve had a good bit of rain but it’s dried up a bit. Most of this fella’s form was on faster ground and that was my doubt today but it felt like he loved it. It’s a bit of a test but nothing desperate. (The track) rode a bit sharper than I’d imagined.”

Ger Lyons’ love affair with this fixture continued as he repeated last year’s opening success in the Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes with Zarinsk under champion jockey Colin Keane wearing the Juddmonte silks.

“She was a work in progress through the season, still is I would say,” said Lyons. “I’ll have to talk to the boys and the family and I could see us putting her away till next year but Colin is quite confident of her getting a mile so I know the early closing is up next weekend (for the Guineas) so I’d say at this moment in time we’re still in the game.

“We weren’t sure about the ground. It’s gonna be testing and we got the best of it in that race for her… She’s a lot of maturing to do. I just thought it was pretty straightforward and no more than we thought she could do. I thought she probably would have had this done by now.

“This is where you need to be having winners,” added the Glenburnie Stables boss, who registered a four-timer on the card 12 months ago. “It’s the culmination of a hard year’s work and hopefully we’re not finished yet.”