Double delight for Norman Lee and John Ryan at Ballinrobe

County Galway trainer Norman Lee shared the training honours with John Ryan at Ballinrobe’s last meeting of 2022, saddling a double with favourites She Is Electric and Oskar High.

Enterprisingly ridden by Robbie Geoghegan, She Is Electric successfully forced the pace in the Irish Stallion Farms’ EBF opportunity Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, building up a clear lead before half-way and, at the finish, having three lengths to spare over Inclusion.

Oskar High, under a mandatory penalty incurred when scoring convincingly at Galway on Monday, completed Lee’s double in the Burleigh Accountancy Handicap Hurdle.

A horse who often makes the running, Oskar High (Shane O’Callaghan) was unable to match Killashee in the early stages, sat a remote second until closing after the second last and, having taken command, saw off Watch The Weather by a length and a quarter.

“It’s been a great evening for us,” Lee said. “This is a great, honest little horse. We took a little chance, hoping there was enough ease in the ground, and it has paid off. That’s out seventh winner of the season, so full marks to everyone at home.”

Back in action a week ago, after a 13-month absence due to leg injuries sustained in a fall in Tipperary, Kevin Brouder shared a double with John Ryan, capturing the featured Irish Stallion Farms’ EBF Mares’ Handicap Hurdle on board front-runner Kitty Galore.

Having her first run since December, the eight-year-old mare ran her rivals ragged, coming home nine and a half lengths clear of Influential Lady.

“She broke a fetlock joint in Limerick and I have to thank everyone at Fethard Veterinary Hospital for all they did for her,” Ryan said.

“She’s a good mare. This was probably the first time I had her really, really right and I knew she had a big chance. I’ll look forward to going to Listowel with her and, hopefully, she’ll have black type before the end of the year.”

Brouder produced Chief Seattle with a storming late challenge, from an apparently impossible position, to snatch the John Rochford Memorial Handicap Chase by a half-length from veteran Garrai Phaidin.

“He’s a big, ignorant horse at home, nearly impossible to train,” said Ryan. ‘He’s trained out of a field and Kevin gave him a peach.”

Formerly trained by Kevin Prendergast and narrowly beaten on his hurdling bow, the Willie Mullins-trained Aghaboy justified 4-9 favouritism in the opening Breaffy House Resort 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle, disputing the lead with Mi Sueno until forging ahead before the final flight and, ultimately, holding the late challenge of Bridgetown by a head.

“He stayed on really well in Killarney, when it turned into a bit of a sprint, and the plan was to go forward,” explained winning rider Kieran Callaghan. “I was happy to let him roll along, although I didn’t get an easy lead. He was keen enough and still green in front on the run-in, so there should be more to come from him.”

Aidan Kelly, recording his seventh career success, gave the Pádraig Roche-trained Walking On Glass a well-judged ride, coming from last to first to land the spoils at the expense of front-running favourite Blackstair Rocco.

Local owner Tom McNulty saw his Red Striker, trained by Andrew McNamara and ridden by Paddy O’Hanlon land the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase in decisive style.

And Ballinrobe’s season ended with a shock as Mazyad, trained by Martin Fitzgerald for Liam Gleeson and ridden by the owner’s grandson John, swooped late to deny odds-on favourite This Songisforyou in the bumper.