Irish Champions Weekend day two tips: Aesop’s Fables can extend perfect record

Kyprios can complete a Group 1 hat-trick by winning the Irish St Leger
PROMISING PROSPECT: Aesop’s Fables is unbeaten in two starts. Picture: PA 

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 07:30
Tommy Lyons

The Curragh plays hosts to day two of Longines Irish Champions Weekend and Aesop’s Fables can extend his perfect record to three by taking the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt was an easy winner on debut, in a Navan maiden, and even better when readily accounting for stablemate Hans Andersen in the Group 2 Futurity Stakes over this course and distance. There is plenty more to come from the No Nay Never colt and he can confirm previous superiority with his stablemate, who can fill the runner-up spot once more.

Meditate will be a short price to extend her unbeaten record when she lines up for the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes, but the Joseph O’Brien-trained Thornbrook is a value option to reverse previous form with that rival.

The selection won a maiden in Leopardstown which has not worked out at all well but stepped forward from that effort to take third place behind Meditate in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes. While she never really looked like getting to the winner, she stayed on strongly inside the final furlong to be beaten just one length.

By Saxon Warrior out of a mare, Lillebonne, who won on soft ground, she has more than a sporting chance of appreciating the likely soft conditions. Open to plenty of improvement, she is preferred to Meditate and Tahiyra, who made such an impression on debut in Galway.

Kyprios can complete a nap hand of victories when he lines up for the Group 1 Comer Group International Irish St Leger. The Moyglare colt, who is a full brother to former two-time winner Search For A Song, who is also in the field, has blossomed over extended distances this season.

Winner of the Ascot Gold Cup and the Goodwood Cup on his last two outings, he is dropping back to 14 furlongs but that is not a major concern. He can continue his winning run at the expense of British raider Hamish and the progressive Raise You.

Tostado can take the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes for Andrew Balding and Ryan Moore. Fifth behind one of his rivals here, the unbeaten Streets Of Gold, on debut, he stepped up to win a conditions race at Chester on his second start and while the margin of victory was quite small, he gave the impression he would learn plenty from the outing. This is a little tougher, but he can find the necessary improvement.

In the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap, the Ger Lyons-trained Power Under Me should have his ideal conditions and can make a successful drop back into handicap company.

CURRAGH 

Selections

1:15 Power Under Me 

1:50 La Petite Coco 

2:25 Highfield Princess (NB) 

3:00 Thornbrook 

3:35 Aesop’s Fables (nap) 

4:10 Kyprios 

4:45 Tostado 

5:20 Amortentia 

Next best 

1:15 Yermanthere 

1:50 Above The Curve 

2:25 Ebro River 

3:00 Medidate 

3:35 Hans Andersen 

4:10 Hamish 

4:45 Rattle And Hum 

5:20 Good Heavens

