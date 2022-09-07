Cork report: Testing conditions no problem for well-bred Be Happy

Conditions were testing in Cork, but they proved no barrier to success for debutant Be Happy, who continued the fine run of Wayne Lordan and Aidan O’Brien by taking the Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

The market latched onto the daughter of Camelot in the minutes before the off and she obliged, though her rider pointed out afterwards that it was raw talent which allowed her to belie her inexperience. Off the pace early, she was able to challenge wide in the straight and although it took a while for her to get on top, she always looked like doing so.

She has the scope to develop into a fine talent, and whether that happens or not, her breeding certainly won’t hold her back. Her dam line goes directly back to Allegretta, dam of the remarkable Urban Sea, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner who went on to bring Galileo and Sea The Stars into the world. Allegretta also produced Newmarket 2000 Guineas winner King’s Best and Allez Les Trois, who produced French Derby winner Anabaa Blue.

“She went down very professionally but when I jumped out, she raced behind the bridle,” explained Lordan. “In hindsight, I was a little wide the whole way, but I think it was a help at the end of the race. She won well at the line.

“She feels like a filly that won without even knowing she won, if that makes sense. She’s a gorgeous filly to ride. When I gave her a flick, she went forward well.”

Local trainer Daniel O’Sullivan saddled Redstone Well to take the Follow Us On Social Media Maiden, and while the margin of victory was quite small, he was a shade comfortable at the line.

Given a positive ride by Mark Enright, the 40-1 chance went on from an early stage, raced clear around the bend into the straight, and kept going well to keep favourite Gambe Veloci at bay. It was a first winner for the Castletownroche owner, Richard Ahern, who also bred the gelding.

“He shouldn’t have been 40-1,” suggested O’Sullivan. “His fifth in Leopardstown was a very good run and he was fourth in Dundalk before that. They were good runs in what were probably good maidens.

“Today’s going was a bit of an unknown, but we were pretty confident he would handle it. We’ll see what the handicapper does now — somebody else might own him next time.”

Clever And Cool, a sister to maiden winners Cool And Clever and Focus On Heaven, made a winning start to her career in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Trained by Jim Bolger and ridden by Kevin Manning, the filly raced close to the pace until taking over inside the final furlong and then picked up in the style of a useful sort to see off market rivals Heartrate and Jer Batt with a nice bit in hand.

The conditions, officially changed to heavy by this stage, certainly played to the strengths of Pretty Rebel, who ran out a good winner of the Follow Us On Instagram Handicap for Ger O’Leary and 7lb claimer Daniel King.

O’Leary said: “I’m ecstatic with that. We bred her, she’s a pet at home. When I saw the rain coming, it was only confirming we had a right winning chance. Perfect trip, perfect ground, and a perfect ride from seven-pound claimer Dan. It was the first time he’s ever ridden for me.”

O’Leary later doubled up when Born Invincible took the finale, the Mallow Handicap, under Dylan Browne McMonagle. Rose Of Malta looked to have her rivals in trouble when kicking for home but the winner, who revels in the conditions, ran her down inside the final half-furlong to complete O’Leary’s near 33-1 brace.

The market spoke favourably for Imadpour prior to the Coolmore Stud Gleneagles Irish EBF Maiden, and Michael Halford’s colt obliged in fine style. Fifth to Proud And Regal on debut and a good fourth to subsequent Group 2 runner-up Hans Andersen on his second start, he had nothing of that calibre to contend with this time and made the most of the opportunity under a confident ride by Ronan Whelan. Newcomer Dark Side ran a promising race in second place, having wandered a bit when in the clear on the far side of the track.

Seven-pound claimer Jamie Powell took another step closer to having his claim cut to five pounds by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Premier Nursery aboard the Johnny Murtagh-trained Bossy Parker. More patiently ridden than when forming part of Powell’s recent Curragh treble, he veered left close home but survived a stewards’ enquiry to put a second winning mark on his card.