Laytown tips: Dream Today can strike for Ado McGuinness 

Laytown hosts its annual meeting this afternoon and Dream Today gets the nap to take the O’Neill’s Sports Qualified Riders’ Handicap for Ado McGuinness and Patrick Mullins.

The seven-year-old has five wins to his name, the last of which was in December in Dundalk, and his most recent efforts have suggested a return to winning ways is on the horizon.

Last time out, he finished a close second to stablemate Harry’s Bar and a repeat of that effort should be good enough, particularly as he gets to run off his turf mark, which is 12lbs lower than his all-weather mark.

It doesn’t always translate to this unique surface, but that mark brings him back to the sort of level he hasn’t been eligible to run at for many a year and, as he showed himself to be in such good form with that Dundalk run, he can make the most of the opportunity.

Joseph O’Brien has two leading charges in the finale, the Gilna’s Cottage Inn Qualified Riders’ Race, and can land the spoils with Alessandro Algardi, who will be ridden by Tom Hamilton. A winner of a maiden on his second start of last season, the lightly raced four-year-old has been keeping decent company this season.

While he hasn’t supplemented that breakthrough success, he has stepped forward with each run and last time out he ran his best race yet to finish runner-up to Emporio. He can take another step forward and will take beating in this company.

Stablemate Camdeboo also has just a maiden success to her name but wasn’t beaten too far in a listed race on her penultimate start and even less so in a fillies’ handicap on her most recent start. On that form, she can give a bold account.

One of the more interesting runners is the lightly raced Cordouan, who makes his debut for McGuinness having won a maiden on his third and final start for John and Thady Gosden. He hasn’t run since April of last year and so the market should tell a tale.