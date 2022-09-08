Laytown tips: Dream Today can strike for Ado McGuinness 

Alessandro Algardi can do the business for Joseph O'Brien
Laytown tips: Dream Today can strike for Ado McGuinness 

Ado McGuinness looks poised for a profitable afternoon. Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 07:14
Tommy Lyons

Laytown hosts its annual meeting this afternoon and Dream Today gets the nap to take the O’Neill’s Sports Qualified Riders’ Handicap for Ado McGuinness and Patrick Mullins.

The seven-year-old has five wins to his name, the last of which was in December in Dundalk, and his most recent efforts have suggested a return to winning ways is on the horizon.

Last time out, he finished a close second to stablemate Harry’s Bar and a repeat of that effort should be good enough, particularly as he gets to run off his turf mark, which is 12lbs lower than his all-weather mark.

It doesn’t always translate to this unique surface, but that mark brings him back to the sort of level he hasn’t been eligible to run at for many a year and, as he showed himself to be in such good form with that Dundalk run, he can make the most of the opportunity.

Joseph O’Brien has two leading charges in the finale, the Gilna’s Cottage Inn Qualified Riders’ Race, and can land the spoils with Alessandro Algardi, who will be ridden by Tom Hamilton. A winner of a maiden on his second start of last season, the lightly raced four-year-old has been keeping decent company this season.

While he hasn’t supplemented that breakthrough success, he has stepped forward with each run and last time out he ran his best race yet to finish runner-up to Emporio. He can take another step forward and will take beating in this company.

Stablemate Camdeboo also has just a maiden success to her name but wasn’t beaten too far in a listed race on her penultimate start and even less so in a fillies’ handicap on her most recent start. On that form, she can give a bold account.

One of the more interesting runners is the lightly raced Cordouan, who makes his debut for McGuinness having won a maiden on his third and final start for John and Thady Gosden. He hasn’t run since April of last year and so the market should tell a tale.

LAYTOWN 

Selections 

4:50 Gegenpressing 

5:20 Arcanears 

5:55 Just For Yuse 

6:25 I Know I Can 

6:55 Dream Today (Nap) 

7:25 Alessandro Algardi (NB) 

Next best 

4:50 Elanora 

5:20 No Speed Limit 

5:55 Lion Ring 

6:25 Jaafel 

6:55 Royal Scholar 

7:25 Camdeboo

More in this section

Cork report: Testing conditions no problem for well-bred Be Happy Cork report: Testing conditions no problem for well-bred Be Happy
Vadeni File Photo Moore wary of Vadeni threat in Champion
Michael O’Callaghan file photo Irish tips: King Of Scotia can go one better at Cork
<p> Minzaal was a dominant winner of the Haydock Sprint Cup last Saturday but an injury suffered in that Group 1 means he won't be racing again.  Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Sprint Cup hero Minzaal retired due to injury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up