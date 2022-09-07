Irish tips: King Of Scotia can go one better at Cork

There are many interesting runners on this afternoon’s Flat card in Cork, and King Of Scotia, who contests the Coolmore Stud Gleneagles Irish EBF Maiden, makes most appeal as a betting proposition.

A Tattersalls Craven Breeze-up purchase for 65,000 Guineas in April, the Michael O’Callaghan-trained colt made his debut last month at the Curragh and found just Continuous too good.

What was most notable about the son of Kessaar was the way he travelled. He was unable to get to the winner but was nicely clear of the remainder. He looks like a fine prospect and can put that experience to good use today.

He finished in front of one of today’s rivals, Charles Bianconi, that day and can confirm the form. The latter is fitted with blinkers this time and is also certain to take a step forward. Newcomer Dark Side is out of a Group 3 winner Shreyas and must be respected, but Skip James can prove the biggest danger.

The last-named was very slow to find stride on debut but was motoring in the closing stages when third in a maiden won by Pearling Path. The winner went on to finish runner-up in the Chesham at Royal Ascot and the second and fourth have since won races. The step up to seven furlongs should suit and with a better break the Expert Eye gelding can play a leading role.

The opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden, can go the way of the experienced Amusement, from the stable of Donnacha O’Brien. Last of five but not beaten far on debut, she finished runner-up to Caroline Street second time up and filled third place behind Library on her most recent start.

Out of a half-sister to Epsom Oaks winner Dancing Rain, she will appreciate the step up to a mile, and can make the breakthrough this time. Perseids is an obvious danger. Joseph O’Brien’s filly finished a good second behind Gan Teorainn on her only start to date and the Flaxman Holdings’ filly, who is out of the once 103-rated Radiantly, is sure to step forward.