Vadeni camp not thinking beyond Irish Champion Stakes

Christophe Soumillon has suggested the Coral-Eclipse hero could run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Vadeni camp not thinking beyond Irish Champion Stakes

FRENCH FLAIR: Vadeni wins the Coral-Eclipse in July. Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 20:04
Adam Morgan

The team behind Vadeni are concentrating solely on the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes before any decisions are made on future targets.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt is firmly on course for Leopardstown on Saturday, where he will seek a third successive Group 1 victory after winning the Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse.

A Christophe Soumillon interview with Equidia on Monday suggested the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe was a possibility, should the Aga Khan's three-year-old run well at the weekend.

But connections have previously been cool on the idea of stepping up to a mile and a half, with Ireland the number one priority after Sandown.

Georges Rimaud, the Aga Khan's manager in France, said: "Nothing is excluded, and nothing is confirmed (on future plans).

"It (the Arc) has not been the primary goal for this horse. It all depends on what happens on Saturday, and we can decide then or later afterwards. It was not the original objective, and that's where we are.

"We'll see if he stays, not everyone is certain he will stay. If he does, great, anything can happen.

"He is by Churchill, he was a good two-year-old over a mile but I don't think he ever ran over a mile and a half. He might have been by Galileo, but he was a fast son of Galileo.

"The horse might stay, but at the moment nothing is excluded and nothing is confirmed."

Of a rematch in the Irish Champion with Eclipse runner-up Mishriff, plus Onesto and Luxembourg, among others, Rimaud added: "He is bound to meet a lot of very good horses, and I think he is one of them also.

"Competition is what it is, and we have to face it. We are really looking forward to it.

"No Baaeed, you never know, maybe they will meet one day, but I doubt it somehow."

More in this section

Irish tips: Sheishybrid should prove tough to beat at Down Royal Irish tips: Sheishybrid should prove tough to beat at Down Royal
Paddy Twomey with La Petite Coco 1/9/2022 Paddy Twomey tempted to run La Petite Coco in Irish Champion Stakes
Gowran Park report: National Emblem gets off the mark Gowran Park report: National Emblem gets off the mark
<p>Colin Keane steers Lunar Power to victory in Clonmel. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Clonmel report: Lunar Power delivers for Noel Meade

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up