Galway tips: Lumiere Rock can build on promising debut

Galway hosts Flat action this afternoon and Lumiere Rock can get off the mark in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden. The Joseph O’Brien-trained two-year-old made her debut in a fillies’ maiden in Naas and caught the eye finishing fourth behind stablemate Madly Truly.
Slowly away and a little detached early, she latched onto the back of the field but still had just one behind her as they turned for home. Forced to switch wide to make her run, she ran on particularly strongly in the closing stages to be beaten just four lengths. That was a smashing effort in the circumstances and the step up in trip should help eke out further improvement.
She is up to winning a maiden and with that experience under her belt and a decent draw to operate from, today can be her day. One of her more interesting rivals is unraced stablemate Perfect Portrait, who is out of a listed winner and holds a Fillies’ Mile entry.
Onlyhuman can take the Donnellys Of Barna Rated Race. A classy sort at his best, the nine-year-old made his debut for John McConnell at the summer festival at this track and ran a fine race to finish a close third behind Soaring Monarch and Big Baby Bull. The recent rain will play to his strengths, and he can take this at the expense of Allihies and Sir Antonino.
The feature on the card is the Listed Ardilaun Hotel Oyster Stakes, and the recent softening of conditions will aid the cause of the consistent Yaxeni. Last time out, in a similar race in Roscommon, Ger Lyons’ five-year-old ran a super race in defeat behind Beamish. Prior to that she was touched off by Rosscarberry, form which also stacks up well. She is exposed but today’s conditions are ideal, and she can be expected to run right up to her best form, and that is likely to be enough.
One of her more interesting rivals is the once-raced Goodie Two Shoes, who performed remarkably well to win on debut. She was very slow to start and looked to have a mountain to climb, but she worked her way into contention and had enough left to quicken clear in the closing stages. It wasn’t a particularly strong-looking race, but the third-placed runner, Ark, won since and is rated 81. She has loads of scope for improvement and is feared most, even though this is a significant step up in grade.
4:05 Newport
4:40 Onlyhuman (NB)
5:10 Apple Of His Eye
5:40 Lumiere Rock (Nap)
6:10 Manhattan Dandy
6:40 Yaxeni
7:10 Mr Rango
7:40 Raving Royal
4:05 Magnetor
4:40 Allihies
5:10 Molly’s Gamble
5:40 Perfect Portrait
6:10 Pimstrel
6:40 Goodie Two Shoes
7:10 Purdey’s Gift
7:40 Hotter Than Hades