Galway tips: Lumiere Rock can build on promising debut

Galway hosts Flat action this afternoon and Lumiere Rock can get off the mark in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden. The Joseph O’Brien-trained two-year-old made her debut in a fillies’ maiden in Naas and caught the eye finishing fourth behind stablemate Madly Truly.

Slowly away and a little detached early, she latched onto the back of the field but still had just one behind her as they turned for home. Forced to switch wide to make her run, she ran on particularly strongly in the closing stages to be beaten just four lengths. That was a smashing effort in the circumstances and the step up in trip should help eke out further improvement.