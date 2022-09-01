Clonmel report: Lunar Power delivers for Noel Meade

The Noel Meade-trained four-year-old Lunar Power ran out a convincing winner of the featured Tipperary Cup in Clonmel.

The 9-2 shot, an accomplished juvenile hurdler last season, was never far off the pace and, sent for home early in the straight by Colin Keane, he stayed on bravely to keep top weight Monas Melody at bay by a half-length, with favourite Harry’s Legacy coming from the back of the field to fill third spot, just a head away.

“He’s a very likable little horse and was very consistent on the Flat last year and, then, over hurdles,” stated Keane. “He probably needed his first run back (in Galway). And Chris (Hayes) felt the ground was a bit slow for him the last day in Killarney.

“I was in the box seat today and was happy to make my move off the home turn because all he does is stay and gallop.”

Lunar Power was Keane’s 71st winner of the season, leaving him one behind Billy Lee in the title race, Lee having landed the earlier Slievenamon Maiden on Michael O’Meara’s Roman Bull, who got the better of favourite Six Feet Apart.

“He travelled well and, although he wasn’t doing a lot in front, he hit the line well,” said Lee.

The addition of headgear sparked improvement in Silent Prayer and Serafina, a pair of three-year-old fillies, who completed a double for Dermot Weld and stable jockey Chris Hayes.

Helped by a visor, Silent Prayer made all to take the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Fillies Maiden at the expense of Three Laws and joint-favourite Any Dream Will Do.

Hayes said: “The boss felt that the visor would make life a bit easier for me and it worked — it wasn’t the plan to make it, but she jumped and travelled away. She stays well and she surprised me by the way she quickened from the road.”

The Rosewell House double was completed when Serafina, in the trainer’s colours and sporting blinkers for the first time, captured the Racing Next On 29th September Handicap, taking over from Runhoney soon after the two-furlong pole before staying on dourly to beat Sioux Princess.

“She had a nice run at the Curragh last year and was promising in the spring, but she has never backed up her homework on the track,” Hayes said.

“We rode her differently today and things worked out — I kicked and I knew she’d stay going. She has a lovely pedigree and a very important owner.”

Trainer Peter Fahey made it three wins from his last three runners when Kojin, winner of a recent Tramore maiden, followed up with a gutsy win, under Sam Ewing, in the Clonmel Handicap, digging deep to see off Dare To Flare by three-quarters of a length.

“He’s kicked off on the better ground this summer,” stated Fahey. “He gets a mile and a half well and, if he goes up enough, he might get into Petingo Handicap at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend. Later on, we’ll probably try him again over hurdles.”

The Tom Mullins-trained Dazzling Spirit, backed into 7-2 favourite, overcame a high draw and a tardy start to take the St Patrick’s Well Handicap in convincing style under in-form apprentice Jamie Powell, who registered his first treble at the Curragh on Saturday.

Powell has now won on his last three rides for Mullins and commented: “She gets upset in the stalls and I found myself further back than planned. But there was plenty of pace, so I took my time and got a lovely run up the rail in the straight.”

John McConnell’s Room To Roam (18-1), ridden by Ben Harvey, was a shock, all-the-way winner of the concluding John Thomas McNamara Series (Amateur) Handicap.