Gowran Park report: National Emblem gets off the mark

Eighth in a hot Curragh maiden on his debut in June, the Jessica Harrington-trained National Emblem opened his account when producing a gutsy display to take the Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend 2-Y-0 Maiden in Gowran Park.

Ridden prominently by Shane Foley, the National Defense colt edged ahead early in the straight and had to dig deep to hold the persistent challenge of longshot Lord Massusus by a half-length, with favourite Mister Mister a head away third.

“He was more settled today and produced a professional performance,” Harrington said. “The ground is as quick as he’d like. But seven furlongs is his trip for now, although he should get further in time. He did it nicely and we’ll have to make plans for him now — I hadn’t looked beyond this.”

Chris Hayes recorded a fine double, initiated by the victory of 6-4 favourite Touching Clouds, trained by Dermot Weld for Moyglare Stud Farm, in the seven-furlong fillies maiden.

Dropped in trip, the War Front filly, having her fourth start, responded to the Limerick man’s urgings to get home by a neck from Accomplished, with Pilbara Gold a close third.

Weld said: “She loved that fast ground and I’d say seven furlongs or a mile suits her well. It’s a case of onwards and upwards with her now.”

Hayes completed his double when Marsa, whose two previous wins had come on Dundalk’s polytrack, captured the seven-furlong Golf At Gowran Park Handicap, holding the challenge of flattering favourite Band Width by a neck.

A Slade Power filly, Marsa is trained by Eddie Lynam, who said: “Her Leopardstown run was too bad to be true and it’s great that she’s back to form. This is her third win and I’m glad she proved herself on grass. We’ll look for another handicap on grass before we think about Dundalk again.”

Off the track since last October and stepping up to a mile and six furlongs for the first time, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Zaynudin (15-8 favourite) ran out a wide-margin winner of the concluding Racing Again September 17th Maiden, powering clear for Shane Crosse in the closing stages to slam Pahlavi by 10 lengths.

“He’s a big horse and the break did him no harm, and I’d say the step up in trip was a big help,” said O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell.

A low draw is often crucial around Gowran Park and both divisions of the Societies Welcome At Gowran Park Apprentice Handicap went to fancied horses housed in stall one.

Dylan Browne McMonagle, a huge asset in this type of race, delivered for in-form trainer Peter Fahey on board 4-1 joint-favourite Qaabil in the first division, beating Barnhill Rose.

And Danny Sheehy pounced on 2-1 favourite Phoenix Open to master Fit For Function in the second division, for trainer Shane Duffy who is set to train Chicago Lightening following her win in the earlier fillies claimer.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder made all to triumph emphatically, prompting her trainer Johnny Murtagh to admit: “It was an ideal opportunity — that race was made for her — fillies only, a good trip for her and she likes it around here.”

And, helped by first-time cheekpieces and a change of tactics, The Blue Panther (18-1) came from off the pace to foil favourite and top weight Monzoon in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap, scoring for Mick Mulvany and Gary Carroll.