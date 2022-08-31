Gowran Park tips: Step up in trip should suit The Very Man

Elsewhere on the card,  Andy Oliver’s Band Width should take plenty of beating in the Gold At Gowran Park Handicap
Having won twice at Sligo this season, Band Width can do the business at Gowran Park today. 

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 07:15
John Ryan

Versatile eight-year-old The Very Man has solid claims in his bid to register a first Flat success in the Racing Again September 17th Maiden in Gowran Park.

A point-to-point winner, this Jeremy gelding triumphed four times over hurdles and once over fences for Gordon Elliott and struck for his current handler, Jessica Harrington, when landing a handicap hurdle at Navan back in January, off a mark of 134.

More recently, The Very Man, off a mark of 139, was in contention in the Guinness Galway Hurdle until fading quickly as the field began the climb from the second last flight before finishing 11th behind Tudor City.

Last time out, the selection had his first run on the Flat, in a Tramore maiden, and was doing his best work in the closing stages, staying on to finish second, beaten a length, by Kojin, with a number of younger rivals, rated around 80, behind.

An extra two furlongs on this more conventional track should suit The Very Man, one of three runners for the Commonstown yard, with stable jockey Shane Foley on Pahlavi, who stepped up on modest bumper form to finish third to Gulliver’s Travels in a Cork maiden last time.

Scott McCullagh’s mount should figure prominently in a race in which Willie McCreery’s debutante Shadow Analysis, a daughter of Uncle Mo, is a potential threat to all.

The opening two-year-old maiden is arguably the most interesting race on the card, with Ballydoyle debutant Subzero, a son of Galileo and Different League, probably the one to beat.

Opposition to Wayne Lordan’s mount includes Joseph O’Brien’s Mister Mister, a Sea The Moon colt who showed definite signs of inexperience and promise on his debut in Killarney, finishing fifth behind Alder and subsequent Curragh scorer Hiawatha, and the Jessica Harrington-trained National Emblem, sure to take a step forward from his debut behind Slan Abhaile at the Curragh.

In a first-time visor, Andy Oliver’s Band Width should take plenty of beating in the Gold At Gowran Park Handicap.

A dual winner in Sligo this season, this Gutaifan gelding was unlucky in running when fourth to Dairerin in Limerick and started favourite when 10th (beaten only five lengths) behind the same horse in Galway.

Last time out, he finished a creditable third to Earls in Roscommon, form boosted when the winner followed up at the same track on Monday.

Dropped 1lb since then, Band Width should take plenty of beating here.

GOWRAN PARK

Selections 

1.55 Subzero 

2.25 Toriangel 

2.55 Band Width (NB) 

3.25 Girl Crush 

3.55 Shawaf 

4.25 Phoenix Open 

5.00 Well Suited 

5.30 The Very Man (Nap) 

Next best 

1.55 Mister Mister 

2.25 So Beautiful 

2.55 Helpmeout 

3.25 Prioritise 

3.55 Cherub Rock 

4.25 The Bog Bank 

5.00 Inchiquin Star 

5.30 Shadow Analysis

