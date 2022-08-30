'Remarkably talented' State Of Rest heads for retirement

The Joseph O'Brien-trained son of Starspangledbanner struck four times at Group 1 level
STATE OF HAPPINESS: Shane Crosse celebrates onboard State Of Rest after his victory in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, the colt's final Group 1 success. Picture: David Davies/PA

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 14:44
Keith Hamer

Joseph O'Brien paid tribute to multiple Group 1 winner State Of Rest after the colt's retirement was announced on Tuesday.

The four-year-old made international waves in the second half of last year, landing the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby in August before making the trip to Australia for the Cox Plate — the country's premier weight-for-age contest.

State Of Rest beat Anamoe into second at Moonee Valley, with subsequent Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant back in third, and he made a successful start to his 2022 European campaign by winning the Prix Ganay.

The son of Starspangledbanner added a fourth top-level victory to his tally when making all in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, but subsequently disappointed when beating just one rival home in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville earlier this month.

O'Brien had set his sights on a Cox Plate defence for State Of Rest, but an MRI scan conducted by Racing Victoria as part of the pre-travel vetting procedure has highlighted an issue the trainer thinks explains his French disappointment and also means he will not travel to Australia.

In a statement, O'Brien said: "Everyone here at Carriganog Racing is so disappointed that State Of Rest's racing career has come to a sudden end. He was without question a remarkably talented, durable, and consistent performer.

"We asked a huge amount of him throughout his career and he delivered every time. He won Group/Grade One races on three different continents in the face of a wide variety of tracks, ground conditions, and race temps. It all came alike to him. He had the most incredible constitution and will to win.

"We'll miss him greatly, but we look forward to training his progeny in the years ahead."

The colt is owned by the State Of Rest Partnership, which includes prominent Australian breeders Newgate Stud and Rathbarry Stud in Ireland.

