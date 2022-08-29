Greenland makes it fourth time lucky with Roscommon success

Sent off the 8-13 favourite, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Greenland made it fourth time lucky when making all in the opening Irish EBF Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Maiden, the most valuable prize on the Roscommon card, beating market rival Ma Belle Artiste readily by two and three-quarter lengths.

“That was very straightforward,” winning rider Wayne Lordan said. “He’s a lovely colt, maturing all the time. He had a bit of a look around coming up the straight, but won well and will have no problem going further.”

O’Brien’s representative Chris Armstrong confirmed a return to stakes company is on the cards for the powerfully-built son of Saxon Warrior.

Ben Coen and Gary Carroll shared the riding honours with doubles, Coen sparking his brace on board Time To Party for his boss Johnny Murtagh in the Sigmar Recruitments Consultants Ltd Maiden, making the running and battling back bravely to get the better of Lizzy’s Filly by a head.

“He’s been consistent, but it’s taken a long time to win his maiden,” said Murtagh. “He’s still tall and weak and should keep developing and improving. He has a good attitude and should stay a mile and a half.”

Peter Fahey provided Coen’s second winner as Disco Boots (15-2) powered clear early in the straight to land the Oran Handicap by four lengths from Adonis.

Fahey stated: “We tried a new trip the last day and Ben said she’d stay further. She’s a nice filly, a filly we’ve always liked.

“She has an entry on Champions Weekend at the Curragh, but is unlikely to get in. So we might let her take her chance in the listed race in Galway (the Oyster Stakes on September 6).”

Gary Carroll shared his double with trainer Gavin Cromwell, with Earls, a course and distance winner last time, when tried without headgear, following up in the seven-furlong RoscommonRacecourse.ie Handicap, getting the better of Dragon Of Malta by a head.

“He’s a different horse without the headgear,” stated Cromwell. “He’s relaxing in his races and you can ride a race on him. He picked up well and Gary says he’ll never win by too far. We’ll look for something similar. Now that he’s relaxing, he should get a mile.”

The partnership struck again in the finale when Theonewedreamof, off the bridle throughout, came through late to beat longshot Joven De Corazan and favourite Our Scholar, prompting Cromwell to state: “She’s still weak and very green, but she stays well. She’ll improve and should make a nice filly next year.”

Kevin Manning’s positive tactics paid off on Dancila in the four-runner Lecarrow Race as the tough five-year-old dug deep in the final two furlongs to see off his rivals, having a length and three-quarters to spare over Magellan Strait, with favourite Tax For Max third.

The winner is trained by Jim Bolger whose representative Ger Flynn explained: “Kevin said that he settled in front and got an easy lead. They all had a go at him up the straight, but he fought them all off. He’s improving all the time and is a grand, big, genuine, honest horse.”

Earlier the chief talking point at Downpatrick’s Bank Holiday meeting was a first-flight melee, sparked by Mac’s Xpress, which claimed no less than eight of the 15 runners in the opening maiden hurdle.

As a result, Jack Kennedy, Jordan Gainford, and James O’Sullivan were stood down for the rest of the day.

The Colm Murphy-trained King Kal, ahead of the grief at the first, landed the spoils at the expense of Duleek Street.

“The race fell apart and turned into a bit of a non-event, but we’ll take it — he won well,” jockey Brian Hayes said.

Course specialist Dollar Value, trained by Tom McCourt, brought his tally at Downpatrick to four wins when coasting home in the D H Handicap Chase.

Sent to the front by Keith Donoghue at the fourth, the versatile and quirky seven-year-old jumped accurately and romped home 29 lengths clear.

Bound for the Gigginstown Dispersal Sale next week, Uhtred, ridden for Joseph O’Brien by Richie Condon, made a successful start to his chasing career when taking the Daria Gapska Opportunity Beginners Chase at the expense of front-running Blackstair Rocco.