Baaeed set for Ascot or Arc swansong

Baaeed will not contest the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, with William Haggas’ stable star set to end his career at either Ascot or ParisLongchamp.

The unbeaten four-year-old made a seamless switch up to 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York, beating Mishriff by six and a half lengths on what was his first start beyond a mile.

Connections had previously stated their intention to head directly to Ascot for the Qipco Champion Stakes on October 15 for Baaeed’s career swansong, but Haggas then raised the possibility of a trip to Ireland while a further step up to 12 furlongs in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on October 2 was not ruled out.

However, Sheikha Hissa, who now heads the Shadwell operation established by her father Sheikh Hamdan al Maktoum, has decided the son of Sea The Stars should have just one final run before retirement, ruling out a trip to Leopardstown and making supplementary entry for the Arc a live possibility.

Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold said: “He is not going to run in the Irish Champion.

“Sheikha Hissa said she and the family wanted to have one more run, either in the Arc or the Champion Stakes.

“It would be lovely for anyone to have an Arc winner, of course it would be wonderful, but equally it would be wonderful to have a Champion Stakes winner.

“He is a very good horse, so let’s hope wherever he goes, whatever everyone decides, that he can maintain it.”

Baaeed is not currently entered for the Arc and would have to supplemented at a cost of E120,000 on September 28 if he were to make a further step up in distance, with both conditions and possible rivals crucial considerations in Gold’s view.

“There is no rush to make the call. We don’t have to technically supplement him, if we decide to go for the Arc, until September 28,” he said.

“Let’s see what the weather does to us in the next month or so and see what is running in the Arc and everything.”