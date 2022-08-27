Curragh tips: No More Porter can reward each-way support

The Johnny Feane-trained No More Porter might reward each-way support in the ultra-competitive, €100,000 Paddy Power Irish Cambridgeshire at the Curragh.

The tough four-year-old has recorded both career successes at headquarters, has performed consistently in similar handicaps, and is expected to bounce back from a below-par effort in the Ahonoora Handicap in Galway last time out, when a tardy start put him on the back-foot before making a bid for glory around the outside turning for home and fading to finish 10th behind Current Option.

Four of today’s rivals finished in front of the selection that day but, if he breaks properly, he has every chance of being in the mix.

No More Porter, a course and distance winner last August (off a 5lb lower mark) is better-judged on his previous form, including a second to Celtic Crown at the Guineas meeting (he’s 7lb better off today), a fourth to Fastnet Crown (5lb better now) on Derby weekend and a third to Mr Wagyu in the Scurry Handicap last month.

Drawn low, No More Porter should be able to track the pace and make a late bid under Kevin Manning and grab at least a share of the spoils.

Third in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile in Galway, the Jessica Harrington-trained Cowboy Justice is, understandably among the market leaders and has definite claims, along with stable-companion Jungle Cove, winner of the Nasrullah at Leopardstown and, last time, successful at the Shergar Cup meeting in Ascot.

Joseph O’Brien’s Good Heavens, winner of a Cork maiden, is unexposed and has claims, although a mark of 98 will make life tough for him.

Always a force in these premier handicaps, Ado McGuinness runs six, notably top-weight Casanova, second in the Mile and seventh in the Ahonoora in Galway and Sirjack Thomas, an eye-catching fourth to stable-companion Current Option in the latter handicap.

Today’s card also features s trio of Group 3 events, including the Snow Fairy, in which the Ger Lyons-trained Juncture, a creditable second to Boundless Ocean in a Group 3 at Leopardstown last time, might get the better of Seisai, officially rated 4lb superior and coming into the race on the back of a close second to Lily Pond in a Group 2 at this venue.

Winner of the opening race of the season, but off the track until four weeks ago, the Jessica Harrington-trained Ocean Quest had plenty of other previous winners behind when finishing well to take third spot behind Voce Del Palio and subsequent Lowther third Matilda Picotte in the valuable Ballyhane in Naas.

The Sioux Nation filly is a hopeful choice for the Newtown Anner Stud Stakes, in which she must cope with Paddy Twomey’s Treasure Trove, a consistent performer, winner of a listed event at York last week.

And the Twomey-trained course winner Shelton and Aidan O’Brien’s Maybe Just Maybe, fourth in the Debutante last week, might struggle to cope with Caroline Street, a Leopardstown winner on debut, in the Newtown Anner Stud Stakes.