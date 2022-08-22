Ballinrobe preview: Cape Gentleman can make swift return a winning one

Cape Gentleman, who won a Flat race on Thursday evening in Killarney, will be a short price to follow up back over fences in the BoyleSports Chase on today’s card in Ballinrobe.

Emmet Mullins’ runner never looked entirely comfortable in Thursday’s race but his class got him through. Back over obstacles and with the conditions of the race heavily favouring the 152-rated runner, it is difficult to look beyond him.

Exit Poll is feared most. He also ran well in Killarney, where he was noted finishing well to take second place behind Rock Road in a valuable Grade B Handicap Chase.

That was a nice effort on his first outing since May and as a horse who is usually ridden up with the pace, the drop back in trip is not a major concern. If allowed to take his chance, he can chase home Cape Gentleman.

The other to consider is Fan De Blues. He has talent but is not the easiest to win with, even for Willie Mullins, who has sent out eight winners since Friday.

The nap goes to Knocknagappagh in the Paddy Smyth Memorial Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Off for more than a year prior to returning in Kilbeggan in July, she ran well to take second place behind the talented Kilbarry Chianti.

On the back of that effort, she was sent off favourite for a similar race in Sligo but again found one too good. That run suggested she might benefit from a step up in trip, which she gets today. With the two runs under her belt, she can get off the mark for Gordon Elliott and Davy and Jerry Russell.

Benny The Duke is worth one more chance in the opening race, the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

Ray Cody’s runner was let down by his jumping on his return, and the ground had gone too soft when he finished fourth next time.

However, the best of his form from last year, when he finished runner-up to Ginto, reads well in the context of today’s race and unless there is a significant softening of the ground, he should get the job done this time.