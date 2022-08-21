Perfect News for William Haggas in Naas feature

The William Haggas-trained Perfect News (9-1) spear-headed a 1-2 for British raiders in the Group 3 Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Ballyogan Stakes at Naas, prevailing by a half-length over compatriot Benefit in a blanket-finish.

The three-year-old Frankel filly came through strongly under Chris Hayes to take control in the last 100 yards, continuing the impressive strikerate that Hayes and Haggas share on Irish soil (three wins from four), before surviving a stewards’ enquiry.

The winning rider explained: “We didn’t go over-quick, but I was at the pin of my collar for the first two furlongs, until the junction of the courses. She’s an improving filly and toughed it out well. It was very important to get black type for her.”

He added: “I spoke to Mr Haggas this morning. I knew the filly appreciates an ease, but he said that the ground is what it is, that she would handle it, but would be less effective on it than she would be with an ease.”

On a weekend when he was responsible for no less than six two-year-old winners, Aidan O’Brien took the six-furlong fillies’ maiden with Dower House, who made it third time lucky under Seamus Heffernan, ultimately mastering Spirit Gal by a neck.

“She has shown plenty of speed at home and appreciated that quicker ground,” said O’Brien’s representative Chris Armstrong. “Seamus gave her a lovely ride and was very happy with her. She’s a filly with a lovely pedigree and is coming along with each run. I’m sure she’ll step into stakes company now, maybe on Champions Weekend.”

The listed Ingabelle at Leopardstown would look an ideal target for the Galileo filly, a full-sister to Churchill.

In the earlier seven-furlong fillies maiden, Joseph O’Brien’s Madly Truly, a promising second on debut at Leopardstown back in June, justified 11-10 favouritism under Dylan Browne McMonagle, holding the late flourish of 33-1 debutante Sibyl Charm.

The winning trainer commented: “She’s a strong, scopey filly. She had a good first run and we’ve given her a bit of time. They went a strong gallop and she just tied up a bit in the last 50 yards. We like her and won’t rush her. But, if she comes out of the race well, she might run in the listed race (The Ingabelle) on Champions Weekend.”

The €25,000 Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden produced a shock as 100-1 shot Winemaker, trained by Jimmy Coogan for Diego Dias and ridden by Gavin Ryan, made a successful debut.

One of many winners helped by a high draw on the sprint course, the French-bred Johnny Barnes gelding got the better of another newcomer Mount Mary by a half-length, prompting his trainer to admit: “He has worked well and shown a bit at home and I was expecting him to run well. He was bought for €12,000 at a Breeze-Up in France — his owner is a man who sells, so I’d say this fellow will be sold.”

Successful with Trevaunance in the Group 2 Prix de la Nonette in Deauville on Saturday, Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley struck again with Sierra Nevada in the three-runner Wesco Electrical 50th Anniversary Race. The winner appreciated the drop in class from a Group 2 company last time and proved herself ready for a return to stakes company.

The pick of the handicap action was the five-length victory of 16-1 shot Hodd’s Girl, on her stable debut for Ado McGuinness, in the six-furlong Inns Of Court at Tally-Ho Handicap, a seventh career success for apprentice Adam Caffrey and the mare’s first win on grass.