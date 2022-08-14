TJ Ryan on Camán Racing podcast winner: 'The start of something beautiful, we hope'

Listeners to the Irish Examiner GAA podcast will know well that Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers have spent a fair part of the last year planning and launching a racing club.

They have frequently spent the last 10 minutes of Dalo's Hurling Show discussing the logistics, and sometimes the first 10 minutes as well, truth be told. The aim of the enterprise was simply to give like-minded hurling fans with an interest in racing the fun of ownership.

Originally the brainchild of Mark and regular Irish Examiner live stream commentator Patrick Mulcahy, Camán Racing was launched a few months ago and now has 400 members with four horses in training.

And on Sunday in Tramore came a landmark — a first win for the club as favourite Katie Tay, trained by Willie Mullins, came in with Patrick Mullins on board.

Patrick Mullins told Irishracing.com: "Mark Landers got in contact with me and asked me to find them a horse for this racing club. Paul Byrne and Emmet (Mullins) very kindly said they would lease us this mare. They highly recommended her and thought she would do the job, she has and it's brilliant.

"The pressure was on with so many of the club here. I was telling them she was doing nice work and her form in the spring entitled her to win that. She actually ran a bit keen all the way and that was my only worry.

"Her pedigree is all stamina and I probably should have made more use of her really. The horse that was getting away in front ended up finishing second, so she probably did get an easy time of it. It's brilliant to get one on the board for a club like this."

🗣 "The start of something beautiful, we hope"



A fabulous way to end the @TramoreRaces Festival with connections of Katie Tay in jubilant mood with @irishkor pic.twitter.com/lxg4VPzFrv — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 14, 2022

Dalo couldn't make this one, but Landers and Ryan were among the many club members at the race.

Landers told Racing TV: "It's a fantastic day for Camán Racing and people that spent €200 to get involved. Delighted to be associated with Willie and Patrick and all the team and great to see TJ Ryan with his first winner ever on the racetrack."

TJ hopes it will be the first of many and will surely demand a hurling podcast soon to fully analyse this breakthrough.

"Between the GAA and racing there's a big connection. Thanks to Patrick and Willie. The start of something beautiful we hope. Dalo's not here today, he's selling pints in Clare, but he'll be here the next day."

Taking a break at the end of the inter-county campaign, Dalo's Hurling Show will return soon for the business end of county championship action.