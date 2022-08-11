State Of Rest out to prove mile credentials in Marois

State Of Rest will head to the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday rather than lining up in the Juddmonte International at York next week.

Joseph O’Brien confirmed the globetrotting colt will drop back in trip and take on the likes of Coroebus, Inspiral and Maljoom in the Group One contest over a mile.

The four-year-old looked better than ever when taking the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot on his previous run.

And while as short as 8-1 with some firms for the York contest, the County Kilkenny handler has his sights set on Deauville.

O’Brien said: “The plan is to run at the weekend in France in the Marois.

“It looks a good race, but we are looking forward to it. He won nicely at Ascot and we have been happy with him since then.”

The son of Starspangledbanner, who has also notched Group One wins in America, Australia and France, could head Down Under again thereafter.

Successful four times at the highest level, including in the Prix Ganay and Saratoga Derby, owners Newgate Stud who, along with Rathbarry in Ireland, will be responsible for his second career, are keen to return to Moonee Valley in a bid to follow up last season’s victory in the Cox Plate.

O’Brien added: “We will obviously see how we get on here, but going back to Australia is obviously an option after that.”

Meanwhile Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant on her French debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet later this month.

The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for Chris Waller in Australia, with the jockey aboard for her four-length success at Flemington in the ‘race that stops the nation’.

However, Verry Elleegant will not lack for assistance in the saddle when the three-times British champion Dettori takes the reins in Deauville’s 10-furlong Group One on August 21, as new handler Francis-Henri Graffard prepares the daughter of Zed for her European debut, which will serve as a prep race for the ultimate aim of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

Graffard confirmed: “She is going to run in the Prix Jean Romanet with Frankie Dettori. Everything is fine with the mare and we are on course for Deauville on August 21.”

Verry Elleegant’s owner Brae Sokolski is thrilled to have secured Dettori’s services.

He told www.racenet.com.au: “We have the King (Dettori) and Queen (Verry Elleegant) combining - there is a real ‘romantic’ aspect to it.

“Ideally, we would have him aboard her for her final serious gallop but it is not going to happen.

“But Frankie has the experience and Verry Elleegant is a much more mature mare now.

“As a young horse, she was difficult to handle but she is quite relaxed now so it shouldn’t be an issue going forward.”