Inspiral heading for Deauville after Newmarket workout

Inspiral is set to take on the colts in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville this weekend, after pleasing connections in a workout in Newmarket yesterday morning.

John and Thady Gosden's filly enjoyed a faultless juvenile campaign last season, rounded off with victory in the Fillies' Mile, but her reappearance was delayed until Royal Ascot in June.

The daughter of Frankel looked better than ever as she easily dismissed her rivals on that belated return in the Coronation Stakes, only to then suffer a shock defeat to the Ralph Beckett-trained Prosperous Voyage when a 1-7 favourite to follow up in the Falmouth at Newmarket.

John Gosden said in the immediate aftermath he felt Inspiral had run "a little flat" off the back of her spectacular Royal Ascot display, and Chris Richardson — managing directors for her owner-breeders Cheveley Park Stud — was pleased with what he saw in her latest workout under Frankie Dettori.

He said: "I think we're heading for Deauville, all being well. We were pleased this morning and Frankie was very happy with her.

"Obviously it's a tough race, as all those sort of races are. You've got Coroebus and William's (Haggas) colt (Maljoom), who was obviously a bit unlucky in the St James's Palace, but she seems in good form and the plan is to roll the dice."

Reflecting on her Falmouth reverse, Richardson added: "We were scratching our heads a bit and funnily enough we did the same with Nannina, who won the Coronation (in 2006) and ran flat in the Falmouth, so we've done it before and it didn't work out.

"We thought Inspiral had only had the one run all year, maybe she'd come on for it and everything would be fine, but it didn't happen unfortunately.

"Anyway, it's a learning game this — you're always learning — and she was moving well this morning, so that was good."

Meanwhile, Nashwa is unlikely to tackle Baaeed in next week's Juddmonte International at York, with the Prix de l'Opera looking her next obvious target.

Already a Group 1 winner in France courtesy of the Prix de Diane, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly added the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood to her growing record.

Hollie Doyle's partner is owned by Imad Al Sagar and while his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe was once chairman of York, Knavesmire fans may have to wait until next year for her to take on the boys.

As a daughter of Frankel, on the 10th anniversary of his brilliant Juddmonte win there would have been some nice symmetry.

"While it would be a lovely thought (to run in the Juddmonte) it is not something Imad is considering at the moment," said Grimthorpe.

"She came out of the Nassau really well so we're just looking at the various options. She's in very good form.

"She certainly has the scope to make a nice four-year-old, but that would be entirely up to Imad in terms of how she is.

"The main thing is there is a bit of running to do this year and then take a look at the options, but she'd look a very interesting four-year-old prospect.

"I think the Prix de l'Opera has been in John's mind since the Diane, really, so that is on the cards. But we'll keep our eyes open."

He added: "She's not dissimilar to Frankel when you look at her head, and she certainly has a good turn of foot — her sectionals were most impressive at Goodwood."