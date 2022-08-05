Win-win situation for Joseph O’Brien in Group 3 at Leopardstown 

It was a win-win situation for Joseph O’Brien as Gear Up held off stable-companion Cleveland in the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes in Leopardstown last night.

Not alone did the Carriganog handler saddle first and second, but Cleveland, on his stable debut, earned a crucial group-placing which qualifies him for his chief target, the Melbourne Cup.

But plaudits on the night went to Gear Up, under what O’Brien described as “a lovely, uncomplicated ride” from Dylan Browne McMonagle, the Donegal man tracking Sandhurst, challenging off the home-turn to take the lead and before Gear Up stayed on dourly up the straight to hold Cleveland and Ryan Moore by a neck.

“That was a good tough performance,” stated a delighted O’Brien. “This horse has been improving with every run this year and a mile and a half is probably his ideal trip. He always fights and had to fight hard today.”

“He’s in the Kilternan here on Champions Weekend and in the Caulfield Cup. He’ll run in one of them – if he’s going to Australia, he’d be in quarantine when the Kilternan is run.”

And O’Brien, who had earlier initiated an across-the-card double with Faron (J J Slevin) in the Kilcawley Construction Rated Novice Hurdle, was delighted by Cleveland, who was having his first run for the stable, having transferred from Ballydoyle. “That was a great run from Cleveland – he had to be group-placed to qualify for Melbourne, so it’s great result.”

Colin Keane edged ahead of Billy Lee in the title-race when partnering the Ger Lyons-trained newcomer Bingo Bronson, in the colours of David Spratt, to an emphatic win in the nine- furlong maiden, beating Westernesse by four lengths.

“He’s a nice horse, but still a baby and you won’t see the best of him until next year, if we still have him,” said Lyons.

But Keane’s lead was short-lived as Lee took the finale, the Awards & Gifts Handicap on the versatile, Karl Thornton-trained 7/4 favourite Rich Belief, running in the colours of Ivan Keeling.

Jim Bolger suggested, “Maybe, he’s better going left-handed,” after Dancila (Kevin Manning) toughed it out to hold Safecracker by a half-length in the Hurling For Cancer Handicap, adding: “Anything from a mile and quarter up is all the same to him. He might go for a premier handicap now.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Cromwell took the honours on a well-attended Ladies Day in Sligo, completing a 27/1 double with Just Jacob and Magheralin Mick. Confidently handled by Sean Flanagan, Just Jacob came through to land the Apex Controls Ltd. Handicap Hurdle in convincing style from long-time leader Ballinlough Gale.

Luke Dempsey provided the second leg of the brace, producing hurdling debutant Magheralin Mick with a well-timed challenge to take command and forge clear for a six lengths win in the Mulhern Leonard Chartered Accountants Maiden Hurdle, beating 125/1 shot Karayaz.

The Lighthouse At Cliffords Electrical Handicap Hurdle went to County Derry as Building Bridge, trained in Maghera by Gary McGill and ridden by his son Oran, made all to triumph in the colours of the Taphouse Syndicate from Bellaghy.