Corky shows class with thrilling victory

Sligo report

Under a superb front-running ride by Mikey Sheehy (his second of the night), the Joseph O’Brien-trained three-year-old Corky opened her account when pipping Disco Boots in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Connacht Oaks, feature of Sligo’s flat card.

Second leg of a 54/1 double for Sheehy and carrying the familiar colours of Peter Savill, the daughter of Fastnet Rock dictated the pace and, when needed, dug deep to hold Disco Boots by a short-head, with Dark Vega, Pachmena and disappoint favourite Bay Of Bengal close behind.

The winning rider enthused: “For a small filly, she’s tough and hardy. And she loved that ground.”

“I was able to dictate things and kicked off the bend. She was very brave for me, so it worked out. Soft ground at the back-end of the year should be her ideal scenario.”

Earlier, Sheehy was also seen to good effect on the James Nash-trained Your Honor in the Sligo Champion 3-Y-0 Handicap, again making the running and rallying his mount when headed by Butterfly Garden to prevail by a half-length.

Nash said:“He wants further, so every drop of rain that fell helped him. He has improved since he was gelded. His owner (Albert Conneally) is a Galway man, so we’ll look for a little race either the September or October meeting there.”

Bouncing back from the disappointment of Bay Of Bengal, Willie McCreery and Billy Lee struck half an hour later when promising Kodiac filly Queen Of Ours opened her account in the Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden.

Lee, now tied on the 60-winner mark with Colin Keane, bounced the 8/11 favourite out of the stalls smartly, made all and beat market rival She’s Local by a Length and three quarters.

“That was very straight-forward,” said McCreery. “She’s done nothing wrong in her first two starts and the her experience and the low draw helped her.

“She got a bit lonely in front and the ground is soft enough for her.”

“She’ll go for the big sales race at the Curragh (the Goffs Million) and we’ll take in a premier nursery before the end of the season too.”

A front-running approach also paid off for Andy Slattery on the Fozzy Stack-trained In The Giving (13/2) in the Guinness Nursery as the Night Of Thunder filly, who had shown little in three maidens, prove a facile three and a quarter length winner.

Chris Hayes delivered for Eddie and Patrick Harty for the second time this week when 4/1 favourite Gegenpressing got the better of veteran grey Ducky Mallon in the Carlsberg Handicap over a trip short of six furlongs.

Recently returned from a broken pelvis, sustained at Down Royal back in early May, Sam Ewing savoured a welcome success when The Truant (10/1) stayed on dourly to land the Rockshore Cider Handicap for in-form trainer Peter Fahey, who saddled four winners in Galway last week.

A specialist in claimers, James McAuley received an instant return with Alhaajeb when the four-year-old, having his first run since being acquired out of a Ballinrobe claimer little more than two weeks ago, delivered under Shane Foley in the Rockshore Lager Claiming Race.

Alhaajeb was claimed by Rachel O’Neill to be trained by ‘Shark’ Hanlon while disappointing favourite Bringsty was claimed by John McConnell.