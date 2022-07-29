Colm Greaves: Born By The Sea can set Galway alight in ‘Blazers’

Galway

Blazing Galway

The third race this afternoon (6pm) is named in honour of one of the most venerated hunts in the country, if not the entire universe, The Galway Hunt, or Blazers as they are more commonly known, originated sometime in the eighteenth century and there are conflicting beliefs as to how it earned its nickname.

One theory has it that some early members were prone to resolve difficulties by duelling or ‘blazing’ shots at each other. Another is rooted in a tale of an ‘away day’ in Offaly when Dooley’s Hotel in Birr was set ablaze when late night shenanigans got out of control. Either way, the hunt has thrived for a couple of centuries and remains embedded in western social and equine culture.

Appropriately, the race that honours the Blazers today involves horses jumping obstacles - a two mile and six chase with eighty thousand euro in added prize money. The old ‘horses for courses’ truism is particularly relevant at Galway and on that basis Born By The Sea will be well fancied to repeat his success of last year. Another to look out for is Gavin Cromwell’s Jeremy’s Flame, an eight-year-old winner of two novice chases earlier this year. He’d be a well named winner of the Blazer’s race.

Have horse, will travel

The most valuable contest on the card this evening is the Guinness Handicap (6.35) over a mile and a half, with a prize fund of €110K. For such a valuable purse it looks a relatively bog-standard race at face value, with the horse at the top of the handicap rated at a modest 94. But if you scratch the surface a bit, you’ll realise that there is a lot more to it than meets the eye. This is a race that typifies all the enjoyable and blending that goes on during Galway week.

Most of the top Flat trainers have runners, including Aidan O’Brien, Jim Bolger and Ger Lyons, with other runners hailing from leading jump yards such as Willie Mullins, Henry DeBromhead and Noel Meade.

One runner, Merroir, is from a stable that characterises this week’s intermingling best. In the space of an hour on Wednesday evening JP O’Brien’s Darossa was just touched off in the Plate before his three-year-old Sir Antonio won the concluding mile Flat race for the Piltdown handler. Nothing is off limits, from the Breeders Cup to Ballinrobe, for the innovative Joseph who will always find one with a chance.

Goodwood

Voodoo Names

For some strange reason horses named after ballet dancers seem to outperform those whose names are inspired by pop or rock stars. For instance, both Nijinski and Nureyev won multiple Grade One’s races while Jagger got little satisfaction from a career that saw his best ever rating reach a lowly 83.

Tempah was even a tinier talent, unplaced in half a dozen starts, while poor old Robbie Williams only saw a racecourse once, and that was when he was beaten 47 lengths in a Bangor Bumper.

Which piles the pressure on Jimi Hendrix in the Golden Mile Handicap at Goodwood today, (3.00).

Trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Rob Hornby, Hendrix is inexperienced for a such white-hot handicap but he’s been improving all season and will start among the favourites at around 10/1.

His rating has jumped 15 pounds since May, due principally to a strong third place in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot and a follow up win at the Newmarket July festival. Hopefully, Hornby can get a tune out of him this afternoon.

The good wine first

Glorious Goodwood stages three Group 1 races this week but chooses to run them on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The quality of racing diminishes accordingly as the meeting progresses and the ‘class’ on today’s card comes in a very ordinary Group 2 sprint, the King George Stakes. (3.35)

The rationale is that the crowds are going to flock to the course on Friday and Saturday anyway so the weekdays can be boosted with the big stars. The highest rated participant today is Acklam Express at 110, but if there is a future star in the field it could be the three-year-old Mitbaahy, trained by Roger Varian. He was unlucky in running when second in a Group 3 at Sandown recently and receives a handy 4lbs. age allowance from most of his opponents.