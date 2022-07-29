Martin (again) had the solution to the puzzle wrapped in an enigma

It was a puzzle wrapped in an enigma. An unknowable, unbreakable code. The great and the good of the Irish game had stuck their noses in the bottle that was the Guinness Galway Hurdle all week, swished it around their mouths for flavours and scents, and still couldn’t come up with a definitive take.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott had served mobilisation papers for their usual battalions - the Closutton trainer bringing no little momentum from the meet and a history of success in this race to the table - but he wasn’t the only man with a Midas touch in the continent’s richest handicap.

Tony Martin had already got this job done three times in the last eight years. Thomas Edison and Quick Jack had given him back-to-back wins and then Tudor City followed up back in 2019. Yesterday was Tudor City’s eighth straight year appearing on the bill at Galway and yet history stood against him bringing the field home again.

Noel Meade’s Pinch Hitter won this race two years in a row in the early ‘80s but Point d’Atout had been the only other horse to reclaim this title after any sort of hiatus. That was in 1947 and, if Tudor City’s advanced age didn’t suggest that gap being broken here given the recent string of seven-year old (and younger) winners, then John Breslin was of a different mind.

The owner had pulled RTE’s Brian Gleeson aside in Killarney earlier in the year and predicted this very win. What he saw in Punchestown two months ago only solidified that belief. Racing is awash with these sort of yarns, of course, but his trainer lent credibility to the claim that this was no mere hindsight. “He told me that a month ago,” Tony Martin verified.

It wasn’t a view they had shared with their man in the saddle. Not in so many words. Liam McKenna couldn’t help but see that Breslin was confident before the race, and Martin liked what he saw in the parade ring as his ten-year old bucked about like a kid on the way to the prom, but McKenna’s part in this picture was far from guaranteed.

A freelancer who rides out for Martin twice a week, McKenna hadn’t been spotted since suffering a heavy fall off Ronald Pump in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse back in April. That left him cradling a collarbone fractured in nine places: a disaster for the likes of you and me, a workplace misfortune described as “normal” by the 27-year old.

Plates and screws were the order of the day. That and plenty of patience on the part of his girlfriend Louise and kids Ciaran, Andrew, Michael and Thomas: even if time and experience have made him a slightly more bearable patient. “I’m better now that what I probably was the first time I broke it.”

From there to here makes for one hell of a journey. This was the biggest win of his career. Something to rank alongside the All-Ireland senior football title won by his cousin and Tyrone footballer Conor McKenna who was among the phalanx of well-wishers lining up to slap his back and snap the moment for posterity.

It bears pausing on the fact that Breslin and Martin actually backed him for the job, not least given their expectations for the race. This was McKenna’s first ride since that horrible dismount in Meath in the spring and it’s not insulting to suggest that a trainer with Martin’s record and an owner who has now got 16 Galway winners could just as easily have gone elsewhere.

It’s a point he accepted in the spirit intended with a response that goes some way again to explaining just why he was in the saddle in the first place. “Yeah, I work hard enough, without being big-headed about it. I don’t want to sound cocky, but I worked hard enough to get it. I got it now and I’m going to enjoy it.”

That he should. This was earned.

Breslin described his piloting skills as “absolute perfection”, his tidbit about McKenna’s dependability in digesting instructions and carrying them out echoed by Martin who had dissected the race with him last Sunday and Monday and then lauded the “cool, patient” ride he produced in a race that went off at some pace.

“It was an incredible ride, a ride Ruby Walsh would have been proud of,” said the trainer.

“Oh, I don’t know about that,” McKenna offered when appraised of that. “It was a lot of luck. To go down the paint around here you need luck. To be as far back as I was you need even more luck. I just put it down to luck and the horse was on song. Tony had him right.

“It was more than ideal.”