Eight-year Ballybrit veteran Tudor City galloped to victory in the Guinness Galway Hurdle today.

It is the second time the horse has won the famous race in his career, but the 22-1 chance didn't have it all his own way.

Jesse Evans cleared the final fence ahead of the eventual winner, but Tudor City wore him down and won out at the end for owner John Breslin and trainer Tony Martin.

The win was jockey Liam McKenna's first win of the season, on his first time of asking.