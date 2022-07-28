My Mate Mozzie has all the right attributes to land this afternoon’s feature, the Guinness Galway Hurdle. Gavin Cromwell’s horse won a point to point, a bumper and a maiden hurdle all at the first time of asking and added a Grade 3 novice hurdle to his haul before coming up just a short head shy in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at last season’s Fairyhouse November meeting.

Off from then until the Dublin Racing Festival in February, he was below his best behind Sir Gerhard but better when a respectable eighth behind State Man in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham. Since then, he has had a couple of Flat races to keep him ticking over and comes here fresh and ready to do himself justice.

Cheekpieces have been applied for the first time, which should serve to sharpen him up a bit. He has the pace to front run in this company and this good jumper can see off all his rivals.

Lightly raced eight-year-old Santa Rossa is worthy of consideration, while favourite Adamantly Chosen should appreciate the drop back to two miles. At bigger prices, Glan remains potentially well treated off a mark of 130, and Autumn Evening, who was so impressive winning the Lartigue Hurdle at the last Harvest Festival in Listowel, represents the very much in-form yard of Jessica Harrington, and is capable of a big run off his mark of 140.

Falcon Eight can take the Guinness Novice Hurdle for Dermot Weld and Darragh O’Keeffe. A strong stayer on the Flat, highlighted by a fine run in defeat in the Queen Alexandra Stakes over almost two and three quarter miles at this year’s Royal Ascot meeting, he picked up some hurdling experience this season.

Well beaten on his first start, he won his maiden at Thurles and took another step forward when a close third behind Bronn in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse. While he is seven, he has scope for further improvement in this field, and his stamina can help him get the better of Hors Piste, who is potentially much better than a mark of 135 but must prove her suitability to this stiff finish.

Joseph O’Brien has a couple of strong chances in the listed Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies’ Stakes and can land the spoils with Night Of Romance. Formerly with Karl Burke, she won on debut for this stable in August of last year but went a little off the boil thereafter.

Back to winning ways in a Gowran handicap in June, she followed up in a Curragh handicap and has since had her mark upped from 85 to 97. This is clearly quite a significant step up in grade, but the form of the Curragh win has received a couple of boosts and there is every reason to expect further improvement from the four-year-old.

O’Brien’s Voice Of Angels can be a little keen but is clearly very talented and if Declan McDonogh can keep a lid on her enthusiasm, she can go close.

Surrounding is nine years old and having her fourth run in the race, but the 2019 winner has held her form very well and recent runs suggest she can reach the frame this time.

Visionarian can take the Grade 3 Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase for Peter Fahey and Denis O’Regan. A useful hurdler, the seven-year-old made his chasing debut earlier this month at Wexford and gave an impressive display of jumping on his way to a smooth victory over Hannon.

This is a significantly tougher task, but his debut run gave the impression he would be better in a stronger race, with more pace. That looks assured today and if he jumps as well this time, he could upset likely market leaders Ganapathi and Sole Pretender.