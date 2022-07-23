Six questions that will be answered in the King George

The absence of injured Derby hero Desert Crown aside, this year’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes looks a top-class renewal of the midsummer highlight.

Just the six will face the starter at Ascot but the line-up includes an Irish Derby winner, an Arc winner, a Juddmonte International victor, and an unlucky Epsom Oaks second. It’s a race dripping with quality, one that will answer several big questions.

Is Westover the real deal?

He looked it when running out an emphatic winner of the Irish Derby last month but his task was helped considerably by a below-par effort from Oaks heroine Tuesday, Westover’s only real threat in a particularly weak renewal of the Curragh Classic.

As a consequence, Westover didn’t need to improve on his Epsom Derby third to land the spoils. Taking on his elders for the first time, the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Frankel faces a considerably stiffer test here. He could rise to the challenge but there’s no guarantee he will do so.

Can Emily Upjohn take down the boys?

Possibly, though the fact the King George is plan B has to be regarded as a slight negative.

The Sea The Stars filly was supposed to run in the Irish Oaks last weekend but missed the assignment after a bird strike grounded the plane booked to take her to the Curragh.

That would have been a considerably easier task than the one that awaits here but she’s clearly a high-class filly who would probably be bringing an unbeaten record to Ascot had she not stumbled on leaving the stalls. Emily Upjohn still ran a massive race in defeat though, going down by a short head to Tuesday after a pulsating duel in the final furlong.

Tuesday did little to advertise the form of the Oaks when flopping in the Irish Derby but she was clearly way below her best on her fourth Classic run in less than two months.

In receipt of a stone from her older rivals and 3lb from Westover, Emily Upjohn has to be a massive player here for the Gosdens, a team with form when it comes to winning the King George with three-year-old fillies having struck with Taghrooda in 2014 and the mighty Enable three years later.

Emily Upjohn has a fair bit to go to reach the level of those two fillies but the evidence to date suggests she has the talent to scale similar heights.

Is Mishriff vulnerable over a fast-run mile and a half?

While Emily Upjohn still falls into the unexposed category, we know where we stand with stablemate Mishriff. Or at least we should do. A top-class globetrotter, the five-year-old bounced back from a disappointing defence of his Saudi Cup crown to finish second to Vadeni in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown earlier this month, a position he filled behind Adayar in this race last year.

Having won last year’s Dubai Classic in Meydan, Mishriff is clearly effective over a mile and a half but it’s hard to shake the impression that a mile and a quarter is his optimum trip. After all, his career-best performance came over 10 furlongs, a six-length victory over Alenquer in the Juddmonte International last August.

With Broome likely to ensure this race is run at a decent tempo, stamina limitations will be exposed in this company.

Are we guilty of again underestimating Torquator Tasso?

It says plenty for the strength of this King George that last year’s Prix de I’Arc de Triomphe hero has three horses ahead of him in the market for this Group 1. Have we not learned anything from the first Sunday of last October when the German raider defied odds of 72-1 to win what was billed as a vintage Arc in the build-up?

Torquator Tasso is unraced on ground faster than good so, while there has to be a worry that it won’t suit the son of Adlerflug, we don’t yet know how he’ll handle quicker conditions.

Recent history provides further encouragement as, a decade ago, German raider Danedream won the King George having landed the Arc the previous autumn. Proving that German success was no fluke, Novellist did the business in 2013.

The lesson? Never write off the Germans.

Could Broome or Pyledriver spring a surprise?

In this company, it’s hard to see it though rivals of Broome will be keen to avoid allowing Aidan O’Brien’s charge an uncontested lead. Victorious in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, Broome is an admirable horse but a record of one Group 1 win from 11 attempts is compelling evidence that he falls short when up against the best. Similar sentiments apply to Pyledriver.

So, who wins?

The market suggests Westover and Emily Upjohn, the two representatives of the Classic generation, will fight out the finish and marginal preference is for the filly. As things stand, Westover has the stronger form but Emily Upjohn may just have the star quality required to improve past him.

Despite doubts about the suitability of the trip, Mishriff looks the biggest threat to the three-year-olds.