Irish round-up: Proud And Regal digs deep to land Tyros spoils for Donnacha O'Brien 

Donnacha O’Brien ended his father Aidan’s domination of the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Tyros 2-Y-0 Stakes when Proud And Regal (Gavin Ryan) landed Thursday night’s twin-feature in Leopardstown.

O’Brien Sr had won the last eight renewals of the race and was responsible for 15-8 favourite Age Of Kings. But Ryan Moore’s mount, having held every chance, had to settle for third spot behind Proud And Regal, who made all and stayed on dourly up the straight to beat Hellsing by a length and a quarter.

“He’s still very raw and probably went too slow for his own good,” the winning trainer said. “He’d be much better getting a lead, off a strong pace. But he’s quite a classy horse and has won a Group 3 on his second start.

“I’d say there’s a lot more in there. He’ll have no problem, staying a mile. The Futurity (Group 2) and National Stakes (Group 1) would look an obvious path for him, although he could skip the Futurity.”

On a night when all four two-year-old races, plus the three-year-old rated race were won by the O’Brien family, Aidan took the Group 2 Silver Flash Stakes with 5-6 favourite Never Ending Story.

The Dubawi filly mastered front-runner La Dolce Vita at the furlong-pole and, under hands and heels riding from Ryan Moore, kept Zoinnocent at bay by a half-length.

“She was a little bit keen early and Ryan minded her,” said O’Brien. “She has plenty of class and a better-run race will suit her. You’d have to be delighted with her. She’ll go to the Debutante now and then the Moyglare."

Ballydoyle also took the one-mile colts maiden with newcomer Tower Of London, a full-brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri, who came from off the pace under a patient ride by Moore to master Jim Bolger’s Fleetfoot by a length, despite drifting badly right in the closing stages.

“He’s a lovely horse and has been working lovely,” stated O’Brien. “He’s still very babyish and raw and didn’t know what he was at. But Ryan sat in and taught him plenty. He could go back in trip, but he stays well and we’ll be in no panic with him. The Beresford might suit, and maybe, the Vertem Futurity.”

The meeting opened with a win for Joseph O’Brien as Declan McDonogh brought debutante Ma Belle Artiste with a late surge to deny 50-1 shot Leopardess by a half-length in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies 2-Y-0 Maiden.

McDonogh said: “She was a bit sluggish from the gate, but I was able to get a nice position and, when she got a run, she picked up and hit the line strong. She will only get better from here.”

Point King (Shane Crosse) completed a double for Carriganog, and gave the O’Briens a fifth win, when holding off Ballydoyle hope Waterville by a half-length in the Invesco Master Trust Rated Race.

In Limerick, Davy Russell, deputising for the injured Jack Kennedy, registered his first win of the season when The Bosses Oscar outpointed stable-companion Dallas Des Pictons in the Genson Products Hurdle.

“It was an ideal race for him and it’s great to get his head in front again,” said winning trainer Gordon Elliott. “Jack has a problem, with a leg, but will be back in Galway on Monday. So we got on to Davy and it worked out great.”

Amateur Michael O’Sullivan took the riding honours, completing a double on Michael Hourigan Jr’s The Holmeister, following up a win in Ballinrobe on Tuesday, in the Knocklong Handicap Hurdle and the Eoin McCarthy-trained 20-1 newcomer Dark Image in the bumper.

Trainer Ronan McNally was in hot water with the stewards following the performance of sixth-placed Ithaka in the opener and, following an inquiry, he was fined €2,000, the horse was suspended for 42 days, and jockey Kevin Sexton was banned for 10 days.