Irish round-up: Alice in wonderland after successful Ireland raid

British raider Lady Hollywood, a first runner in Ireland for Newmarket-based trainer Alice Haynes, landed the listed Arqana Marwell Stakes in Naas, turning over odds-on favourite Mauiewowie.

The Havana Grey filly, who had made the running in her previous wins at Lingfield and Beverley, tracked the pace and came through strongly under Rossa Ryan to land the spoils by a length and a half.

“My first runner in Ireland and it’s a winner,” enthused winning trainer Haynes. “Our only concern was whether the race would come too soon after Beverley. But that form has worked out well. She’s a very laid-back, straightforward filly, with a great brain. She has a lot of speed and is getting quicker.”

When asked about future plans, she responded: “We’ll have to go back to the drawing-board and talk to her owners. But Rossa said that she could be a filly for the Breeders’ Cup, which would be great, in my second year training.”

Despite Mauiewowie’s defeat in the Marwell, Ger Lyons enjoyed another good night in Naas, saddling a treble which included victory for stable second-string Pirate Jenny (Gary Carroll) in the Yeomanstown Stud Stakes, in which the Colin Keane-ridden favourite Sacred Bridge had to settle for third spot.

“I’m disappointed with Sacred Bridge — I thought the blinkers would help her, but Colin said she didn’t face them,” explained Lyons. “Gary said the winner was very, very tough. Her Curragh run was my fault – I ran her back too soon after Cork. It’s all about getting black type for these fillies, so it’s another job done.”

Earlier, debutante Apricot Twist produced a sparkling performance in the opening two-year-old maiden, bolting up by seven and a half lengths in the Juddmonte colours.

Lyons commented: “She’s a lovely filly and we’ve liked her from day one. She’s been cantering for about six weeks and we decided to start her here, but I wasn’t expecting her to do that.”

The Glenburnie treble, and a double for Colin Keane, was completed when seven-furlong specialist Mutasarref justified 2-5 favouritism in the four-runner Hurling For Cancer Is Back Race, readily brushing aside San Andreas.

“I was gobsmacked when I heard he was qualified for the race, so it worked out great,” said Lyons. “It’s brilliant for Eleanora (owner Eleanora Kennedy) to have a horse like him and the filly that was second in the stakes race earlier. The plan for this fellow is the seven-furlong premier handicap at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend.”

Gary Carroll, who provided Lyons with his listed win on Pirate Jenny, ended the evening with a treble, initiated on Dick Brabazon’s Gordon Bennett in the Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurances Handicap and completed when Galway-bound Big Baby Bull landed the finale for Mick Mulvany.

Meanwhile, Willie Mullins took the honours, saddling a treble with Dad’s Lad, Authorized Art, and Mi Lighthouse, on Limerick’s chase card.

The Brian Hayes-ridden stable second string, Dad’s Lad, on his second start over fences, landed the opening Adare Beginners Chase at the expense of Vinnie Is Busy.

Paul Townend, who opted to ride Hybery in the opener, guided 4-6 favourite Authorized Art to an all-the-way win in the Glin Beginners Chase, coasting home 17 lengths clear of Blackstair Rocco.

“Fences have sweetened him up, he ran a nice race in Kilbeggan and was good today,” said Townend, who completed a personal double and delivered the treble for Mullins when Mi Lighthouse followed up her Tramore win by taking the Patrickswell Novice Chase.

Always an astute tactician, Danny Mullins charted a wide course to register a fine double on Cluan Dara, who spear-headed a one-two for trainer John Ryan in the Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Handicap Chase, and the Shark Hanlon-trained Ballinaboola Steel, in the Newcastlewest Handicap Chase.