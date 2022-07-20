Irish tips: Sacred Bridge poised to defy top weight at Naas

A five-time winner, twice over this course and distance, but probably out of her depth in two attempts in Group 1 company, Sacred Bridge will be expected to defy top weight in the listed Yeomanstown Stud Stakes in Naas.

It’s a slight concern that Ger Lyons is trying the Bated Breath filly in blinkers for the first time, in the wake of her 10th-place finish behind Perfect Power in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

But the filly’s overall form, which includes two wins at listed level and a Group 3 success in the Round Tower at the Curragh last August, sets a decent standard in today’s twin-feature.

Sacred Bridge won on debut over this route 13 months ago and returned to Naas to land the valuable Ballyhane Stakes.

And, after a listed win in Tipperary and her Round Tower success, she faded out of contention in the Group 1 Cheveley Park at Newmarket in September.

This season, prior to her trip to Royal Ascot, Sacred Bridge didn’t enjoy the clearest of runs when a close fourth to subsequent Irish Guineas winner Homeless Songs in a Leopardstown trial.

She then got the better of the weekend’s Sapphire Stakes winner Ladies Church in the listed Polonia Stakes in Cork.

Rated 104 and conceding weight to her 11 rivals, Sacred Bridge is preferred to lightly-raced Ballydoyle filly Contarelli Chapel, a course and distance winner on debut last year, but last of 11 behind Homeless Songs at Leopardstown on her sole start this term.

Another to note is Johnny Feane’s progressive filly Any Syra, a four-time winner this year, who was successful in the Rockingham last time out and who is stepping into stakes company for the first time.

The other listed event on the card, the Arqana Marwell Stakes for two-year-old fillies, affords the Lyons-trained Mauiewowie, impressive on her debut over course and distance less than three weeks ago, a chance to strike again.

The Night Of Thunder filly travelled well and quickened to brush aside solid yardstick Silmaniya in the style of a potentially exciting performer.

Sure to have stepped forward from that experience, the Glenburnie filly should prove too strong for a pair of 90-rated fillies, Ardad’s Great and Treasure Trove.

Elsewhere on the card, Sheila Lavery’s 106-rated Belle Image, highly-tried last season but well-beaten on her seasonal debut, is worth a market-check in the five-runner Hurling For Cancer is Back Race.

Gordon Elliott has a number of good chances on Limerick’s seven-race, all-chase card and might strike on the double with fencing debutant Indigo Breeze and Tullybeg.

Last seen when eighth to stable-companion Commander Of Fleet in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham, off a mark of 140, Indigo Breeze gets the nod over the Mullins runner Authorized Art in the Glin Beginners Chase.

And a prominent showing from Authorized Art would point to the prospects of his Kilbeggan conqueror Tullybeg, a four-time hurdle winner, who has Chinx Of Light to beat in the Patrickswell Novice Chase.