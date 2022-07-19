Jack Kennedy steals the show with brilliant Ballinrobe treble

Still hobbling following a fall in Tipperary on Sunday, Jack Kennedy stole the show in Ballinrobe on Tuesday night, completing a superb treble, highlighted by the all-the-way victory of Gordon Elliott’s Lieutenant Highway in the Brewin Dolphin Rated Novice Hurdle.

Sent off 6-4 favourite and completing a hurdling hat-trick, Lieutenant Highway was being pressed by Great Realisation when their two nearest pursuers Ballybaun Star and Spick And Span crashed, independently, at the second last flight.

And, early on the run-in, it became clear that Kennedy’s mount was in command, eventually scoring by nine lengths.

“He’s improving and relaxing better with every run,” stated Kennedy. “He feels like a different horse to the horse I won on in Clonmel. He was quite quirky in his early days, but he’s learning on the job. And, hopefully, he’ll keep improving. Two miles is ideal for him for the moment, but he’ll go further in time.”

Earlier, Kennedy provided trainer Mark Fahey with the second leg of his first double (under rules), as the 109-rated mare Rebel Rose proved a gutsy winner over favourite Troubled Times in the Mayo News Maiden Hurdle.

“She’s a good mare and has been knocking on the door,” said Fahey. “She liked being close to the pace and Jack gave her a great ride. She’ll be going chasing soon enough, but we might find something in Galway or Sligo for her before that.”

The middle leg of the Kerry man’s treble came on board Peter Flood’s Tullypole Annie who captured the David Heneghan Memorial Handicap Hurdle at the expense of Berliet Express, the filly’s second success at Ballinrobe this summer. And this winner is now likely to head for Cork on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Placed in his only point-to-point and in the frame in both bumper starts, five-year-old Telecon sparked Fahey’s double when romping to a 15-length win, under Ricky Doyle, in the opening Pat Dermody Memorial maiden Hurdle, in which his nearest pursuer Turkestan crashed two from home.

“He has a high cruising speed and was winging hurdles,” declared the jubilant winning rider.

Owner Tom Doran whose star Doran’s Pride won on his debut at this track back in 1993, was on hand to greet Galon De Vauzelle following his last-gasp win, by a nose, over Park Hind in the featured BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old provided trainer Philip Rothwell with a welcome change of luck. “They’ve been running well, but we’ve had six or seven seconds since our last winner," he said. "This fellow won here before and might come back next month before he goes chasing.”

Galon De Vauzelle was ridden by Jack Foley (handed a seven-day whip ban), who completed a double when 10-1 shot The Holmeister, trained by Michael Hourigan Jr landed the first division of the Sweeney Oil Handicap Hurdle — the second division went to John Ryan’s Chief Seattle, under a power-packed ride from Danny Mullins.

Not for the first time, Patrick Mullins adopted the scenic route around Ballinrobe in the bumper, keeping well-backed 13-8 favourite Follow The Brave wide throughout before seeing off market rival Duncreevan by six lengths.

The winner, disappointing on his debut at the Punchestown Festival, carries the familiar Wicklow Brave colours of Nick Peacock.