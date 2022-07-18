Jack Kennedy escapes serious injury in Tipperary fall

Jockey may return to action in Ballinrobe after scan reveals no broken bones
Jack Kennedy escapes serious injury in Tipperary fall

Jack Kennedy could make a swift return to action after suffering bruising in a fall at Tipperary on Sunday. File Picture

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 17:00
Adam Morgan

Jack Kennedy could make a swift return to action after suffering bruising in a fall at Tipperary on Sunday.

There were fears Kennedy could be set for another spell on the sidelines following his fall from Fancy Foundations in the Tipperary Town Plate Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old looked likely to finish a well-held second before a tired fall at the last saw the gelding part company with his rider.

The jockey underwent an X-Ray on Monday morning to reveal the extent of any damage caused by the fall, but was given the positive news there were no broken bones.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider is booked for five mounts at Ballinrobe on Tuesday, but Kennedy's agent Kevin O'Ryan, has suggested the 23-year-old will wait until the morning before deciding whether to make a swift return to the saddle.

"His X-ray has come back fine, all OK," said O'Ryan.

"Jack wants to see what it is like in the morning, before he decides when he next rides. But all the X-rays are clear thankfully, just bruising.

"He's OK, whether he rides on Tuesday or not is another thing, he may choose to take a few days off, but nothing is broken."

More in this section

Keane to keep ride on Westover in King George Keane to keep ride on Westover in King George
Juddmonte Irish Oaks Festival - Sunday July 17th Moore keeps it simple as Australia repeats Minstrel win
Red Azalea can finally come good in maiden Red Azalea can finally come good in maiden
<p>Colin Keane on Westover wins The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) last month. Picture: Morgan Treacy/Inpho</p>

Westover heads six contenders for King George

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up