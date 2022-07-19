Irish Tips: Follow The Brave might be worth the wait at Ballinrobe

Hat-trick-seeking Lieutenant Highway favoured in the featured Brewin Dolphin Rated Novice Hurdle
Lieutenant Highway on his way to win the Randox Rated Novice Hurdle at Downpatrick. Gordon Elliott’s charge should be tough to beat at Ballinrobe. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 07:29
John Ryan

Once-raced Follow The Brave might be worth the wait in this evening’s Ballinrobe bumper, the On-Course Bookmakers Flat Race.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the Navigator gelding failed to live up to expectations on his debut at the Punchestown Festival but, heading west, to a track where Willie Mullins enjoys plenty of bumper success, significant improvement is expected.

Although the stable second-string (the Patrick Mullins-ridden Ballybay started 15/8 favourite), Follow The Brave was a well-supported 5/1 shot for his debut but, ridden by Jody Townend, failed to make an impression, ultimately finishing a well-beaten tenth behind Gavin Cromwell’s Path D’oroux.

The selection is, presumably, a good bit better than he showed in Punchestown and, with Patrick no board this time, he should be tough to beat.

The obvious danger hails from the Gavin Cromwell yard, Duncreevan, whose sole run, when trained by Michael Maguire, at Leopardstown 16 months ago, was full of promise.

This Doyen gelding finished a close third behind Meet And Greet and Top Bandit, who have both advertised the form handsomely – Meet And Greet won his maiden hurdle before being placed at Grade 1 and Grade 2 level while Top Bandit has since scored four times, winning a bumper and three hurdles, before contesting the County Hurdle in Cheltenham.

That sort of form entitles Duncreevan to land a summer bumper. But we haven’t seen him since March of last year and, on his stable debut, he’s set to wear a first-time tongue-tie. And, on that basis, marginal preference is for the Mullins runner, Follow The Brave.

On a well-supported card, six of the eight races have attracted maximum fields. But Gordon Elliott appears to hold the aces with hat-trick-seeking Lieutenant Highway in the featured Brewin Dolphin Rated Novice Hurdle.

In the frame in his bumpers, this Fame And Glory gelding has won two of his four starts over flights, landing a Clonmel maiden hurdle in May (at the expense of Malinas Glory).

And he built on that effort when taking a race, similar to today’s, in Downpatrick last month when he dug deep to keep last Friday’s easy Kilbeggan winner Minella Youngy at bay by a half-length.

A 7lb. in the ratings sees Lieutenant Highway on a mark of 111 for today’s event. But he looks open to more improvement and, with Jack Kennedy (lucky to emerge virtually unscathed from a crashing fall in Tipperary on Sunday), on board, Elliott’s charge should be tough to beat.

The maiden hurdles look competitive too. But John McConnell’s No Trouble, a winner in Dundalk off 76 and a promising third to Banks Boy on his hurdling bow in Down Royal might take the Mayo News Maiden Hurdle.

BALLINROBE

Selections

4.30 Vocito 

5.00 No Trouble 

5.30 Look Don’t Touch 

6.00 Lieutenant Highway 

6.30 Bravo Team 

7.00 Natural Look 

7.30 Rossies Tara 

8.00 Follow The Brave (Nap) 

Next Best 

4.30 David Garrick 

5.00 Troubled Times 

5.30 Tullypole Annie 

6.00 Great Realisation 

6.30 Story Rory 

7.00 Dalileo 

7.30 Karla Martina 

8.00 Duncreevan

