Red Azalea can finally come good in maiden

Placed five times in eight starts, this Galileo filly has been frustrating to follow, to say the least. But she’s rated 80 and a reproduction of any of her better placed efforts should suffice in this company.
Red Azalea (centre).

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 07:05
John Ryan

The Donnacha O’Brien-trained Red Azalea might belatedly open her account in the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Maiden in Ballinrobe tonight.

Placed five times in eight starts, this Galileo filly has been frustrating to follow, to say the least. But she's rated 80 and a reproduction of any of her better placed efforts should suffice in this company.

Admittedly, Red Azalea disappointed last time, when finishing only fourth behind Ha Ha Ha (has since won a handicap at Leopardstown) in Listowel.

But the filly’s earlier form looks rock-solid in the context of this task – collared late and beaten a neck by Saturday’s Irish Oaks third Emily Dickinson at Naas and, more recently, a second to another Ballydoyle filly Galleria Borghese, also in Naas, form boosted when the winner landed a listed Oaks trial at the same venue.

That sort of form gives Red Azalea outstanding prospects here. And she should get the job done, at the expense of Joseph O’Brien’s newcomer Gambe Veloci and Roman Bull, narrowly beaten by that colt’s stable-companion San Antonino in a Limerick maiden.

