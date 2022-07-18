Moore keeps it simple as Australia repeats Minstrel win

Order Of Australia once again made the most of having his sights lowered to register back-to-back victories in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s 2020 Breeders’ Cup Mile hero was an authoritative winner of the Group Two contest 12 months ago, since when he has been campaigned exclusively at Group One level.

During that time he has been placed in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp and the Queen Anne Stakes, finishing just under six lengths behind the brilliant Baaeed when third at Royal Ascot last month.

Dropping in class back on home soil, Order Of Australia was the 4-5 favourite in the hands of Ryan Moore and produced a dominant front-running display.

Paddy Twomey’s high-class mare Pearls Galore, previously successful in Listed and Group Two company this term, did her best to keep tabs on the leader, but he was ultimately much too strong and passed the post with three and a half lengths in hand.

Pearls Galore stuck to her guns to repel Dr Zempf and hold on for second.

“He’s a lovely horse, he has loads of speed, is tough, genuine and hardy,” O’Brien said of the winner.

“He’s out of that great mare (Senta’s Dream).

“He ran a lovely race first time back at Ascot this year and the plan was to come here and go on to the Sussex at Goodwood with him.

“Obviously he’s a Breeders’ Cup Mile winner so he has plenty of class. As he’s getting older he’s getting quicker and stronger.

“We’re delighted with him.

“He was working very well going to Ascot but it was his first run so he had to tire a little bit and that’s what he did do.

“The plan is to go to the Sussex and finish up at the Breeders’ Cup and he could go to Hong Kong and do all those races.

“He’s at that great age now that he’s seasoned, has experience, and he’s quicker this year which is great.

“That’ll be a big help in those big races.”

Lily Pond completed a Ballydoyle double in gutsy style in the Kilboy Estates Stakes.

Dropping back five furlongs from her most recent outing, the Galileo filly dug deep for Moore to hold the challenge of Seisai by a half-length, with longshot One For Bobby a close third and favourite Purplepay fading to finish fifth.

“She’s a Galileo filly with an unbelievable back pedigree,” explained O’Brien.

“We tried her over a mile and six the last day, but today’s trip (a mile and a furlong) suited her better.

“She could be there for the mile and a quarter fillies race on Arc weekend (the Prix de l’Opera) or she could step back up to a mile and a half.”

There was also a double for Joseph O’Brien, sparked when the once-raced Caravaggio filly Vernet (16/1) made all under Declan McDonogh in the Barberstown Castle Irish EBF 2-Y-0 Fillies Made, hanging on by nose from the Johnny Murtagh-trained newcomer Clounamcon, with favourite Unless third.

“She’s a good, hardy filly and had to be tough out there,” said O’Brien.

“We’ll head for some black type now.”

“She shows plenty of pace, so I wouldn’t be against coming back to six furlongs with her, and that would give us more options.”

Placed in his four starts this season and pipped in Limerick last time, Nusret delivered the second leg of the Carriganog double and provided Mikey Sheehy with his second win of the weekend when mastering the odds-on Ballydoyle hope Over The Rainbow in the Aquaturf Maiden.

“He has been running consistently and we’ve been learning about him as we go along,” explained the winning trainer.

“This race set up lovely for him and Mikey gave him a lovely confident ride.

“There is a mile and five race at Leopardstown for him, but we might wait and go for one of those nice handicaps on Champions Weekend n September – he’d probably be better in a handicap off his rating.”