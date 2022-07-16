Magical Lagoon lives up to the billing as Foley steers filly to victory in Irish Oaks

Magical Lagoon assumed the mantle of favourite for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks following the late withdrawal of Emily Upjohn and the lightly raced and progressive filly answered every call to justify that position with a game performance on Saturday afternoon at The Curragh.

Shane Foley, carrying the familiar colours of Zhang Yuesheng, got his filly into a handy position behind leader Show Of Stars from the outset and was happy to let that rival dictate a good pace. With stamina assured and an attitude to match her ability, the filly moved up to take control of the race with a quarter of a mile to go.

Quite soon afterwards, she was joined by Toy, and a great buckle ensued. Cairde Go Deo threatened to make it a three-way battle to the line but could never quite get to the front two.

The back-to-form Toy gave everything in chase and for much of the final furlong it could have gone either way. However, in a performance reminiscent of victory in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, Magical Lagoon found plenty under pressure and forged ahead close home to win by half a length.

In victory, the daughter of Galileo gave Harrington a second Irish Classic success, adding to Alpha Centauri’s Irish 1000 Guineas success of 2018, while for Foley it was a third, adding to Jet Setting’s 1000 Guineas of 2016 and Romanised 2000 Guineas of 2018.

The winning trainer admitted the burden of favouritism lay heavy on her shoulders but, with a curriculum vitae replete with Group and Grade One victories, it was no surprise she came up trumps once more.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Harrington admitted. “The older I get, the worse it gets, I think. But I’ll definitely enjoy this one.

“She was very, very good. She’s as tough as old boots, and she just keeps on trying and trying and trying. She’s an amazing filly to have, and I’m so lucky to have her.

“It was always the plan (to go forward). She stays well, she loves rolling along and that was always the plan. Shane rode a super race. She was in the right position, and she kept on finding and finding.

“It was only her third run this season and I’d say she’ll improve again, and if she’s kept in training next year, she could be a fabulous filly.” Despite the narrow margin of victory, the race could scarcely have gone better for the filly, and Foley confirmed as much.

Said the winning rider: “I thought Colin (Keane, on Cairde Go Deo) would go on, but he must have missed it a shade. I was out in (stall) eight and had to make up my mind early. My plan was to be forward with a lead, and it worked out great.

“I’d say Ryan (Moore, aboard Toy) was delaying as long as he could because this filly loves a battle. He got to her, but if I went another furlong, he wouldn’t have got by me. She just loves sticking her head out and loves a fight.

“I’m grateful to get these chances to be riding for good people – it’s massive. There are so many world-class jockeys in Ireland fighting for our crust so it’s important, and when you have a good job, it makes it easy.”