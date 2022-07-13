Irish tips: Cowboy Justice can prove too strong for rivals in Killarney

Cowboy Justice can help continue the rich vein of form of the Jessica Harrington stable by taking the Rose Hotel Rated Race, the third race on this afternoon’s Flat card in Killarney.

He began his career with two smart efforts, which included a maiden win at the Curragh, but struggled to make in impact in a Group 3 on his final start of last season.

On return, he finished last of four behind Star Girls Aalmal, but bounced back to form with a good second behind Amortentia in a Naas handicap. After that he went to Chester for a £100,000 handicap and all but forfeited his chance around that tight circuit by being slow from stalls.

That resulted in him having a rear view of all bar one of his rivals and, predictably, he could never get involved. To his credit, he ran on quite well in the closing stages and is certainly much better than the bare result. From his low draw today, he can take up a prominent position and prove too strong for his rivals.

The featured listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cairn Rouge Stakes, for fillies and mares, could turn into a tactical affair and while that is not entirely suitable for Cigamia, she has leading claims.

Willie McCreery’s filly won here at the May meeting here and went from that to the Sandringham Fillies’ Handicap at Royal Ascot, where she finished a fine fourth behind Heredia. She appeared to rear on leaving stalls and that left her out the back in the 28-strong field.

She was a shade keen but made stealthy progress to mount a late challenge before the effort finally petered out. That was a smart effort in the circumstances and marked her down as a progressive sort.

She can race much more prominently and while the ideal scenario would be for her to have a strong pace to sit just behind, she is drawn well enough to take up a prominent position and battle her way to success.

Panama Red hasn’t had much luck but was a winner at this level last season and certainly has the class to win this race. However, she tends to be ridden from off the pace and with her low draw today she may need some luck in running. If she gets it, she will be hard to hold.

At likely much bigger odds, Neptune Rock could be worth considering in the place market. She was fourth in this race last year, when she got shuffled back from a good position along the rails and then saw daylight far too late. She has something to find on ratings and is another which is best suited to a fast pace to run at late, but she has strong place claims.

In Downpatrick, Another Choice can get off the mark over hurdles in the Irish Thoroughbred Agency Finding Forever Homes For Ex-Racehorses Maiden. Matthew Smith’s carries a penalty for the bumper he won last October in Cork, but he looks to be up to that task.

On his hurdling debut, in Punchestown, he found only Salvador Ziggy too good, and finished a long way clear of the remainder of the 21-strong field, which included one of today’s rivals, Westcoastinformant. That form received a boost when the winner followed up in Roscommon, and he can take this en route to better things.

Howaya C D And E, who won a bumper at Downpatrick and ran well on hurdling debut, can push him closest.