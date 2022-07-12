Dundalk report: Joseph O’Brien and Declan McDonogh strike again

In double form in Killarney on Monday, Joseph O’Brien and Declan McDonogh struck again when debutante Illuminazione turned over 1-5 hotpot Honey Girl in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Maiden when action returned to Dundalk’s polytrack.

Winner of a barrier-trial at this venue last week, the Caravaggio filly, a half-sister to Visualisation, dug deep for McDonogh to prevail, by a nose, after a protracted battle with her 107-rated rival, whose previous start had been in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“It’s great for her to beat such a highly-rated filly on her debut,” said McDonogh. “She’s a nice filly, with a good attitude. I was stoking her from the turn-in, but she wanted to win and put her head down and battled.”

The O’Brien-trained newcomer Rosso Corsa was sent off a short-priced favourite for the William Hill Racing Radio Maiden but disappointed, finishing a well-beaten fifth behind Ceallach, getting off the mark at the sixth attempt and providing a welcome winner for Michael Halford and Ronan Whelan.

Harry’s Bar again proved his love for all-weather surfaces when defying top-weight, in convincing style, in the opening William Hill Bet Boost Handicap over five furlongs.

The seven-year-old came through strongly under Adam Caffrey (riding his third winner and losing his 10lb claim) to best Jarvis by two lengths, prompting Steven Thorne, assistant to McGuinness, to comment: “Adam deserved the opportunity and this horse and was brilliant on him. That’s his 10lb claim gone, but he’s a big asset to us.”

Harry’s Bar has registered all of his 12 career starts on all-weather surfaces, five of them, at Dundalk, for McGuinness — three over the minimum trip and twice over six furlongs.

Another horse proven to be significantly superior on artificial surfaces is Darren Bunyan’s J J Jumbo, winner of the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap under apprentice Robert Whearty, holding the late surge of favourite Torn by a neck.

“He works like a trojan on the grass, but doesn’t produce it on the track,” explained Bunyan. “But he loves the all-weather and is a boy with a future here, and when he goes back to Dubai.”

Johnny Levins was on the mark again (five wins from his last seven runners) when Brushwork won the claimer under Donagh O’Connor. The winner and fifth-placed Guessthebill were both claimed by James McAuley.