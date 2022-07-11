Joseph’s double caps fine day for O’Briens

Killarney report

The O’Brien family was in the ascendancy in Killarney, where Aidan, Joseph and Donnacha were all amongst the winners.

The bragging rights went to Joseph, who teamed up with Declan McDonogh and JP McManus for a fine double. While both were impressive, it was difficult not to be taken by the performance of debutant Goodie Two Shoes.

Well backed prior to the Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race Fillies’ Maiden, she looked to have forfeited her chance by standing in stalls as the other runners set off. For a moment, it looked as though she might not partake, but McDonogh got her out and brought her into contention, helped by the slow pace.

There was still plenty to do but the three-year-old daughter of Fastnet Rock quickened up impressively to lead with more than a furlong to go and raced on to a wide-margin success. Despite doubts about the standard of this race, there is no doubt she is a fine prospect.

“He (McDonogh) just said that she backed up in the stalls and for a minute he didn’t think she was actually going to come out,” said assistant trainer Brendan Powell. “She’s been okay at home, though she can be a little bit touchy.

“Declan said they didn’t go mad early. She’s travelled nicely all the way around. He said he just got up behind a couple of them turning in but came back on the bridle and once he asked her, she quickened up lovely and galloped all the way to the line. She’s a big filly, she’s still green, but she’s done it well, and she might be okay.”

The first leg of the 7.5-1 double came courtesy of Didn’thavemuchtodo in the three-runner Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, in which she followed up her Naas victory.

Those who forced the filly’s price down to 13-8 had few anxious moments as she took second spot behind outsider Relevant Range in the early stages, with the easy-to-back favourite Mctigue always struggling to go the pace. The eventual winner travelled nicely, took it up inside the final quarter mile and stretched away for an easy success.

Joseph was denied a treble by his father, Aidan, when Shark Bay and Wayne Lordan battled on strongly to edge out Good Heavens in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race.

It was Donnacha who set the ball rolling for the family when taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden with Alder, who was following in the footsteps of stablemate Piz Badile who won this in 2021.

Fourth on debut 15 days earlier, he readily deposed newcomer Hiawatha at the top of the market but the race itself developed into a real tussle between the pair. Once they had shaken off the attention of Arabian Legend, they had a real set-to, and it was the horse with the previous experience who found that little extra to shade the verdict.

Said winning rider Gavin Ryan: “Very happy with him. We liked him the first day, in the Curragh. He had a nice run, in fourth, getting a good education. He was very raw the first day and still has a bit of rawness. You could see in the last two furlongs today that he never really straightened up, so he’s a nice horse going forward. He’s by Australia, so he’ll definitely stay further.”

Trainer John Murphy does well at this track and Charterhouse added to his tally with a smart display in the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap.

The four-year-old’s only previous visit to this venue was for the listed Ruby Stakes, in which he finished third. In handicap this time, his class shone through as he travelled strongly to lead early in the straight and then dug deep under pressure to repel the challenge of Hale Bopp. It was a fourth winner in his last eight rides for five-pound claimer Scott McCullagh.

Aristovic, who was a winner late last month in Tipperary, followed up with a game win in the Tote Always SP Or Better At Killarney Handicap. Ridden by Joey Sheridan for trainer Johnny Levins, she led over a furlong out and kept going well to hold Independent Expert. A hat-trick may not be long in coming as she is declared for this evening’s second race.

The final race of day one went to Shane Foley, who delivered 7-2 favourite Rock Of Candy with a late dash to land the spoils for trainer Jessica Harrington.