Alcohol free and Rob Hornby in July Cup

Hornby had never won a Group One on home soil until steering Prosperous Voyage to capsize Inspiral on Friday Afternoon - but doubled his tally in the space of barely 24 hours as the daughter of No Nay Never ran out a convincing winner.
Alcohol free and Rob Hornby in July Cup

Jockey Rob Hornby after winning the Darley July Cup Stakes on Alcohol Free on Darley July Cup Day of the Moet and Chandon July Festival at Newmarket racecourse 

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 17:13
Nick Robson

Rob Hornby's fine July Festival continued as he partnered Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to victory in the Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket.

Hornby had never won a Group One on home soil until steering Prosperous Voyage to capsize Inspiral on Friday Afternoon - but doubled his tally in the space of barely 24 hours as the daughter of No Nay Never ran out a convincing winner.

It was Platinum Jubilee Stakes winner Naval Crown who made most of the running towards the far side and that proved the place to be as the winner swooped past entering the final furlong and Charlie Appleby's four-year-old had no option but to raise the white flag, with Alcohol Free drawing a length and a half clear at the line.

Alcohol Free, who was down the field in ninth in the Platinum Jubilee behind Naval Crown at Royal Ascot, was making only her second start back down at six furlongs since winning the Cheveley Park Stakes as a two-year-old and now has plenty of options, with Paddy Power going 6-1 for the Betfair Sprint Cup, while 14-1 is on offer with Coral for a defence of her Sussex Stakes crown at Glorious Goodwood.

It was a similar story to Royal Ascot for third-placed Artorius with the Australian raider unable to make the required ground having been held up in the early stages, while 9-4 favourite Perfect Power was never travelling with any zest and finished a disappointing

More in this section

Irish round-up: Hurricane Georgie blows opposition away in Midlands National Irish round-up: Hurricane Georgie blows opposition away in Midlands National
Moet and Chandon July Festival 2022 - Festival Friday - Newmarket Racecourse Prosperous Voyage stuns Inspiral in Falmouth Stakes
Weekend Irish tips: Palace Gardens can cash in on favourable draw at Navan Weekend Irish tips: Palace Gardens can cash in on favourable draw at Navan
<p>Isaac Shelby ridden by jockey Sean Levey (left) on their way to winning the bet365 Superlative Stakes ahead of Victory Dance and William Buick (right) on Darley July Cup Day of the Moet and Chandon July Festival at Newmarket racecourse.</p>

Superlative effort from Isaac Shelby at Newmarket

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up