18,742-1 across-the-cards five-timer for Jessica Harrington 

Three of her winners came at Limerick where Dairerin set the ball rolling in the hands of Niall McCullagh
Mikey Sheehy steers Magellan Strait to victory in the Garryowen Maiden at Limerick. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 20:45
Tommy Lyons

Jessica Harrington’s team has hit top form in recent weeks, and she saddled three winners in Limerick to add to two in Leopardstown for a near 18,742-1 across-the-cards five-timer.

In Limerick, Niall McCullagh provided the first leg aboard Dairerin, who came out on top in an exciting finish to the Sign Up On CoastToCurragh.ie For Saturday August 27 Handicap.

He signalled a return to winning ways may not be far away when fourth to stablemate Sablonne last time out, at Naas, and his supporters forced him down to 3-1 favourite from 11-1 just an hour before this race. Off the pace much of the way, he picked up well down the outside to put his nose in front on the line to deny Earls, with the luckless Band Width a close fourth.

Tom Madden stepped up to provide the second leg, aboard Himalayan Beauty. Only the winner and the long-time leader, New York Angel, ever got into this race, and it was clear from more early in the straight that there would be only one winner.

Once Madden asked his mount to go about her business, she quickened away to beat the staying-on Miss Cunning by six lengths, with the long-time leader half a length further back, in third place.

And Scott McCullagh, son of Niall, who had set the ball rolling aboard Dairerin, completed the 237-1 Limerick treble with a game success aboard Aurora Princess in the Annacotty Rated Race. McCullagh sat second most of the way and picked up well to confirm previous form with Monzoon, who attempted to make all the running.

“She’s been great to me,” said McCullagh, whose success was his fifth aboard the filly. “She’s very genuine and seems to like those small-runner fields, and today she jumped and travelled, which she hadn’t done in the last two.

“The horses are starting to hit a bit of form now, thank God. Had a bit of a quiet spell, Mrs Harrington’s horses, but they’re coming good. It’s my eighth one of the season, three left of the five (-pound claim), so we’re going okay.” 

Flame Of Eire ran out a comfortable winner of the opener, the Pharmacy Store Ireland Handicap, for the two Andy Slatterys. Never much more than a couple of lengths off the pace, the filly moved up on the turn for home, edged ahead more than a furlong out, and readily held the late challenge of Clarinbridge.

Joseph O’Brien also enjoyed winners at both meetings, adding two here to two in Leopardstown.

Sir Antonino left behind his below-par effort at Navan with a game victory in the Tadhg O’Connor Ltd Maiden. Shane Crosse made the running and Roman Bull provided the only danger. The leader moved a couple clear in the straight and that proved the winning of the race as Roman Bull found top stride late on to push him to a neck.

When completing the near 72-1 Limerick double, O’Brien saddled the first two home in the Garryowen Maiden and it took a photo to separate his runners. Nusret looked the most likely winner when travelling strongly to lead in the straight, but Mikey Sheehy got a great tune out of 28-1 chance Magellan Strait, who just shaded the verdict.

There was another tight finish to the finale, the Caherdavin Handicap, and this time it was the Ronan McNally-trained All Class who prevailed. Having travelled well to hit the front halfway up the straight, she faced a strong challenge from S’all Good Man and, in a bobbing finish, the verdict went to All Class, for whom it was a second winner for jockey Danny Gilligan.

