Frankie Dettori makes winning return for Gosden team

Frankie Dettori made his reunion ride with John and Thady Gosden a winning one at Newmarket as he guided Mighty Ulysses to victory in the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.

The long-standing partnership between the Italian rider and the Clarehaven training team appeared over having agreed to a “sabbatical” on the back of criticism from Gosden Sr regarding some of the 51-year-old’s rides at Royal Ascot.

However, the decorated jockey was back to his best aboard the son of Ulysses, who built on his fifth-placed finish in the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Referring to a turbulent couple of weeks, Dettori said: “I’d be the first one to say I probably had the worst Ascot in my 35-year career.

“I’m 51 and John is 71. We had a chat, we’re not kids any more so we sorted things out and now we’re just looking forward. The past is the past and I’m glad to ride a winner for him.

“What was said will remain behind closed doors and stay between us. We had to iron a few things out, but that’s in the past.

“Leaving the first meeting (of reconciliation between the pair) I didn’t think this would be happening, but we had another go at it and it would have been a shame to finish it like this — we’ve been friends for 30 years and I’ll be forever grateful to him.”

Of the fall-out post-Ascot, Gosden said: “No one like interruptions and no one likes to do things in the public domain, but there wasn’t another choice.

“This is all just becoming a very boring subject now. It’s good that we’re back together and we’re happy. None of it if pleasant, but you have to deal with it.”

Meanwhile, Persian Force enhanced the Hannon family’s fine record in the Close Brothers July Stakes with an impressive victory in a race that lost some of its appeal when Little Big Bear was declared a non-runner.

Richard Hannon Sr won the Group 2 contest six times during his training career, while his son was winning the race for the second year in a row to take his overall total in the six-furlong event to four.

In the other Group 2 on the card, Yibir turned the tables on Jockey Club Stakes conqueror Living Legend as Charlie Appleby’s globetrotter got back to winning ways in the Princess of Wales’s Close Brothers Stakes.