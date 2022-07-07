Irish tips: Mazagran can build on promising return at Limerick

Two Flat meetings this evening, and the nap goes to Mazagran, who can take the Have Fun At The Top Of The Town Askeaton Fillies’ And Mares’ Handicap, the fifth race on the Limerick card.

While there are only six runners, this is a competitive race, but the selection showed more than enough on his return to action to make him a strong selection this time. A winner over course and distance on his first start for Joseph O’Brien, he didn’t manage to add to that victory in four more runs last term but bounced back to form on his return.

A head behind Magic Chegaga on that occasion, he finished a place in front of Dedillon and four in front of Aurora Princess, both of which re-oppose. With improvement likely, he should have no trouble confirming the form.

That same line of form will get an early test as Chambery Prince, who finished fourth behind Magic Chegaga, makes plenty of appeal in the second race, the Sign Up On coasttocurragh.ie For Saturday August 27 Handicap.

In four runs last season, Andrew Lee’s gelding finished no better than fifth, but his final run, in Cork, where he was beaten just seven lengths behind Alessandro Algardi, was particularly encouraging.

That was in September, and he made his return to action behind Magic Chegaga less than a month ago at this track. Running over a mile, he was a little keen through the early stages and took a wide course into the straight but ran a fine race in the circumstances. The way he finished off that race indicated that the run was needed and, with that under his belt and the inside draw to work from, his claims are undeniable.

The €100,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Nasrullah’ Premier Handicap is the feature at Leopardstown, and Flying Dolphin can land the spoils for Johnny Murtagh.

Winner of a maiden at the third time of asking, he made his handicap debut in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and, after finding trouble in running on more than one occasion, he ran a superb race to finish a close fifth behind Secret State.

Back in trip and with a decent draw, he is likely to be ridden more positively this time and the promising sort can take it at the expense of Star Harbour and World Famous.

The Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Stanerra Stakes, for fillies and mares, looks deeply competitive but James Tate’s Garden Paradise can ensure the prize goes for export just as it did 12 months ago when won by Roger Varian’s Believe In Love.

The selection hasn’t run since disappointing in a listed race at Lingfield but that was over 10 furlongs and is easily forgiven. Her previous form, over 12 and 14 furlongs, reads well in the context of today’s race and the strong stayer can take this at the expense of Rosscarbery.