Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy double up in Roscommon

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy teamed up to record a double on Monday night’s card in Roscommon, where they took the featured SuperValu Co. Roscommon Ladies’ Day Rated Novice Hurdle with Salvador Ziggy.

The gelding made a winning start for Elliott when coming out on top in a maiden at Punchestown in late May and justified strong market support with another good display this time.

Kennedy was content to sit behind the pace for much of the journey and when long-time leader, Desert Friend, made a bad mistake three out, he slipped through along the inside to take over. Dovlator posed a threat thereafter, but Kennedy looked confident aboard the new leader and won with a bit to spare.

Amir Kabir completed the short-priced double with a nice debut over timber in the Larry O’Farrelly Memorial Maiden Hurdle. Again, Kennedy chose to take his time aboard the 15-8 chance, as well-backed favourite Hisnameis Mrdevitt set the tempo. A mistake two out, when challenging, could have proved costly but, to his credit, Amir Kabir picked up again to win a shade cosily.

The Knockcroghery Claiming Hurdle opened proceedings and Shes Some Doll appreciated the drop in class and return to the smaller obstacles. Well backed throughout the day, the Gavin Cromwell-trained mare travelled well all the way under Luke Dempsey and coasted clear in the closing stages to put a third winning mark on her card.

Mister Beeton built on the promise of his recent hurdling debut with a win in the Adare Manor Opportunity Hurdle. Shane Fitzgerald was ultra-patient aboard Shane Nolan’s and it paid dividends. There was drama at the second-last, where leader Glendars Mahler jinked going to the hurdle and slipped up. While the outcome was still somewhat up in the air until that incident, the eventual winner was moving stylishly to this point and he coasted clear from that point.

Petrol Head, ridden by Keith Donoghue for Ronan McNally, took the Re/Max Team Earley Handicap Hurdle in good style. Sent off favourite at 7-4, having been available at much bigger odds during the day, he raced prominently from the outset and eased on in the straight. Makfils made a mistake when challenging at the last, but it likely mattered not a jot as Petrol Head picked up well from the back of the last to win with authority.

Fresh from a treble on Sunday at Tramore, Darragh O’Keeffe added to his rapidly increasing tally with a well-judged ride aboard Well Polly in the Roscommon Herald Handicap Hurdle. Coming into the race, the eight-year-old mare, trained by Jennifer Lee, was without a win in 25 career outings, but she moved well this time, eased forward to mount a challenge two out, and stretched on nicely over the last two obstacles to put an overdue winning mark on her card.

To complete the card with two 18-1 winners, Rockstown Girl took the closing race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper for Anthony McCann and Aine O’Connor. There weren’t too many points of the race that this looked a likely result but the winner, a debutant, who was out the back most of the way, responded particularly well to pressure and quickened away late for an authoritative victory.