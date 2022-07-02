John Gosden not ruling out future Frankie Dettori reunion

John Gosden has not yet confirmed who will ride Inspiral in Friday's Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes, but he has not ruled out a reunion with Frankie Dettori in the future.

The pair are currently on a "sabbatical" following a troubled Royal Ascot — during which Inspiral was their only success in the Coronation Stakes.

The filly is one of 11 possibles for Friday's Group 1 and while it would seem unlikely that Dettori and Gosden will renew their association this quickly, the fact the Italian is making moves to be more active has pleased the trainer.

Speaking at Sandown, Gosden said: "Sabbatical was a very carefully chosen word.

"I'm absolutely over the moon with what Frankie is doing, he's going to Germany (on Sunday), he's going to ride a lot for Mark Johnston at Newmarket next week because Joe (Fanning) has hurt his arm and then he's off to Belmont (next weekend), so he's doing exactly what I wanted to see.

"I'm very happy with it and he and I will be back together quite sensibly when we've passed through this.

"He knows as well as I do that you've got to be riding and not have any distractions. We've spoken again and we're very close friends, but I'm not going to say who is going to ride - I've got to speak to the owners."

One filly who won't be running in the Falmouth is Dermot Weld's Homeless Songs, who was taken out at the confirmation stage.

Other three-year-olds still in contention include 1000 Guineas runner up Prosperous Voyage, Sandrine and Aidan O'Brien's Concert Hall, Toy and Tenebrism.

Leading the older horses is Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free, who has been tried over a variety of trips.

She ran in the Juddmonte International over 10 furlongs last summer, yet last time out ran in the Platinum Jubilee over six furlongs. She did, though, win the Sussex Stakes last season.

Lights On is another possible for Cheveley Park, Heredia could turn out again quickly for Richard Hannon while Ed Walker will be hoping for better fortune for Primo Bacio than 12 months ago, when she suffered a troubled passage.

There is one possible from France, Christopher Head's Sibila Spain who was withdrawn at the start before the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Ascot.