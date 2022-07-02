Vadeni grabs Eclipse victory for Rouget and Soumillon

Mishriff flew home in the final half a furlong under David Egan, but was beaten just a head
Christophe Soumillon celebrates after steering French raider Vadeni to victory in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 16:07
Simon Milham

Vadeni provided France with a rare Coral-Eclipse winner at Sandown in a thrilling finish which saw the younger generation prevail.

The French Derby winner was a first Sandown runner for French training great Jean-Claude Rouget and a first UK winner for his owner the Aga Khan since Harzand claimed the Derby in 2016.

Alenquer attempted to make all but soon looked a sitting duck as Bay Bridge cruised up only to flatten out.

Native Trail and Lord North then made their bids for glory, but Christophe Soumillon produced Vadeni (11-4) with a perfectly-timed challenge to seize the lead.

Mishriff, who endured a slightly unlucky run, he flew home in the final half a furlong under David Egan, but was beaten just a head.

Tipperary tips: The Antarctic can bounce back to winning ways
Westover claims dominant Irish Derby victory
Gosden and Dettori to 'take a sabbatical' following Friday talks
<p>Having won the Irish 2,000 Guineas last time out, Native Trail will tackle 10 furlongs for the first time today.  Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Talking Horses: Step up in trip can help Native Trail eclipse rivals

